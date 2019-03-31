We love you, Mum! - Peterborough’s messages on Mother’s Day

We have had hundreds of messages for Peterborough mum’s sent in to us this week - here is the entire list - use cntrl f to search for your surname

BUNYAN,ELIZABETH: thank you for being both a amazing mum and nan to Callum.love you so much.your one in a million,literally!xxx

Mother's Day

l GAUNT, MADALINE: Thank you for being the best Mum and Nana in all the world. Happy Mothers Day, with all our love, Sheridan and your ever-loving Grand daughters, Chantelle and Elisha xxx

l NELSON JULIE: thank you for being the best mum and Nanny love from nats Chris Nikki Paul Bailey and willow amber xxxx

l LENTON SARA Happy mothers day to an amazing mum lots of love Chloe & Melanie xx

l WELLS CHRISTINE thank you so much for being an amazing mum and nan to all your children and grandchildren hope you enjoy your special day love all the family xx

l Happy Mother’s Day Jean Gunn you are the best xxx

Love Lisa n Richie

l Theresa: Happy Mothers Day to a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. We love you to the moon and back. Helen, Matt and Amelia xxx

l Slack-humphrey Jean: Happy mothers day mum lot of love sue Graham.xx

l SCOTHERN DOREEN thank you for being the greatest mum and nan I could ever have asked for lots of love emma, tiarna, willow xxx

l WOODS EILISH: Happy mother’s day mum your the best ever but even better nanny to two beautiful girl orla and lillyanne they love you so much have the best day love siobhan sinead and Peter xxx

l WITHERS JENNY

Happy mothers day....I dont know what we would do without you. Thank you for being you and for everything you do for me and the kids. We love you more then you can imagine. Love u always love Deanne, Paddy, Niamh n Broghan xxxx

l Bishop, Susan : Happy Mothers Day. Love Lorna & Boys xx

l GERMAN ROSEMARY happy mother’s day mum, you are the best, love you lots Becky, Jay, leah and kelsey xxxx

l WADE DIANE: thanks you got being the best mum and nanny. Happy mothers day. Love Sarah Toby and jasper xx

l COURTEN JULIE happy mothers day to a great mum and nanny love u loads love Sara Chris Chloe & Melanie xx

BUCHAN, AMANDA: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything. Love you! From Amy and Joe xxx

l HARWOOD, HEATHER : happy Mother’s Day mum your amazing and I’ll never forget all the things you do for us love Lauren xx

l PRIOR, MELISSA. Is it I love you to the moon and back Mater, Happy Mother’s Day x

l MUXLOW LISA:Happy mothers day,thankyou for being an amazing mumma and also an amazing nanny,Lots of love fran,kane and lilleigh xx

l LANGLEY JULIE : thanks for always supporting me and being the best nan ever, love you always. Paige xxx

l WEISE JULIE

Happy mothers day....we love you millions, i know last couple months been hard on you but things are looking up and getting brighter. We adore you. Love u Deanne, Paddy, Niamh n Broghan xxx

l Ward, corinna: happy mothers day mum/nanny I love you loads, lots of love jade, summer, Logan, Noah and Skye xxx

l Kayleigh Ritchie for ur mum xx

l SUZANNE RODGERS : Happy Mothers Day. Thank you for being amazing not only mum but also best friend. Lots of love from Kieren and Magdalena x

l Haynes Debbie: happy mothers day to Nanny batman and bestest mum in the world. Love from the bat crew xxx

l BRENNAN NICI : thank you for being the most amazing mama bear and the bestest Nanny to Eviee and Grace. We love you so so much. Thank you for everything you do for all of us xxx

l HARRRINGTON MANDY: Happy Mothers day to my one and only. Love you always Toni and your 3 ( soon to be 4 ) grandchildren X

l HUGHES, WENDY, we love you so much thanks for everything happy mothers day your the best love Jeanette,Aaron,Liam and Oliver xxx

l BONNAUD JUDITH: Happy Mother’s Day. You really are the best mum/nanny anyone could ask for. Thank you for all you do for us. Love from us all Xxx

l LANDERS PAULA: Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for everything & the support for such a hard year. Love you loads Jess, precious angel Jamie & Bump xx

l VICKOVIC CAROL: Happy Mother’s day. Thankyou for all that you do for us. Lots of love, the brood xxx

l Chmielewska, Danuta: Happy Mother’s Day Mum. You are the best and I don’t know what I’d do without you. Me, Jodi and the Girls love you so so much!! From Karolina xXx

l WOOLLARD, MARILYN: thank you for being you and always supporting and being there for me love you beyond the moon and back lots of love Amy xxx

l JACKSON, LORRAINE: To a wonderful mum and nan, happy mothers day, with love from Chantelle, Shae and Melody xxx

l BUNYAN ElIZABETH: happy mothers day mum/nanny we hope u have a lovely day love u so much from Chelsie and Kyle and Elaine xxxx

l Sheila Jackson thanks for being my mum x for being an amazing nan we love you and thanks for all u do for us Lyn . Kayla. Peter Vicky x grate grandson Danny doo x bailey boo xx

l Baker Julie: Happy Mothers day. Thank you for being so supportive, kind and caring and for everything you do for us. All our love Dawn and Kelly xx

l RUFF, MANDY: Happy Mother’s Day Mam! Thanks for always being there and for all you do for us! Your the best and we love you! Love from Tan, Mick and Brads xxxxx

l LINDA,TIMONEY: thankyou for being how wonderful you are and for teaching me how to be a good mother! Love you always xx

l HOLLAND, Paula, Happy Mother’s Day, have a lovely day love dale, Shan and Layton xx

l MARTIN KAY :Thankyou for being a brilliant wife and mum and putting us all first love Darren Neythen karl Emma and lizzy

l GRETTON, Karen, Happy Mother’s Day, have a lovely day Love from Dale, Shannon and Layton xx

l RICHARDS CAROL: Thank you for everything you do always. We love you so much Paula, Ian and Vanda and all the grandchildren x x x

l JOHNSTON KEIGHLEY: happy mothers day to the best nanny in the whole world. We love you with all we are. Love abi and liam. Xxxx

l Happy Mother’s Day Charmaine Vickovic love from Imogen xx

l COOPER FRANCES, happy mothers day, have a lovely day from emma and the kiddies xxx

l MILLS FAY Happy Mother’s day hope you have a lovely day. You will be home for good soon love Sheila, Steve , Jacob and Tuptup xxx

l Garner Julie: Happy Mother’s Day, thanks for your love and support Scott & Jane xx

l BEGLEY ROSEMARY thank you for being the best mum ever also thank for all the support through ups and down lots of love Ellen and grandchildren Chloe Tyler and Arianna xxxxx

l BURTON, TRACEY: Happy Mother’s day. Thank you for always being there for us both! Love from Rhianna & Richenda xx

l DEVEREAUX.ANITA, Happy mothers day! Thank you for being an amazing mum and grandma to Tyler and Ellie! We love you lots xxx

l Whittle Christine: To a wonderful mum and nan love you Lots Emma Jamie Alicia Kai Kaden Paula Ashton and Harvey xxx

l JARVIS, TRACEY: Happy Mothers Day to the best mum in the world. With love and best wishes from your fantastic kiddies Rikki, Liam & Ashlea x

l Vickovic Charmaine Happy Mother’s Day love you mummy love Imogen xxx

l JONES ALISON: Thank you for being our rock, our life, and our best friend. We love you the world & back. Happy mothers day, love Sam & Nix xxx

l SARGENT , Joanne: Happy mothers day!! Thank you for everything you do for all of us and the kiddies we love you lots love us all xxxxxxxx

l DE-COTIS, MARIAN: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being a brilliant Mum & Nonna. Lots of love, Angelina, Nick & Orla x

l SQUIRES,SUZANNE: happy mother’s day your one in a million all my love kara and grandkids mia millie and harvey xxxxxxxxx

l NORTH ANN Happy Mother’s Day. Love from Rachel, Geoff and Will xxx

l CROXFORD-WATSON, GAIL : thank you simply for just being you, happy Mother’s Day from all your children, grandchildren and fur-children xxx

l SIWELA, Cynthia: Happy Mother’s Day to my queen love you more than the word love mum. Love from Charlotte. Xxx

l Zatorski, Amanda: Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for always being there and supporting us. Love from Luke, James, Harry, Tiffany and T x

l COULSON Wenda thank you for all you do and have done for me HAPPY MOTHERS DAY LOVE FROM DAVID AND MARCINA XXX

l Poole, julie . Happy mothers day to a brilliant mum xx and to a fantastic nan from emma,pa,rio,neo and rose xxxx

l GREEN HELEN: Thank you for being the most amazing Mum for me and Beka we love you , and woof woof thanks for the walkies mum love poppy xx

l GEORGE WENDY: Wishing the most amazing mum and nanny a Happy Mother’s Day. Love from us all and Esme, Sylvie and Jaime xx

lWATHALL, MICHAELA: Happy Mothers day to not only my mum but my best friend too! Thank you for everything you have done and still do for me. I love you so much, Kerrie xxx

l MARTIN, KAY: Happy Mothers day, thank you for being there for me through everything. I love you so very much, Emma xxx

lMills Harbour, Janet thank you, for being you, my Superwoman!

All my love Karen xx

lOLIVER MARILYN ; happy mothers day thank you for being there for all of us and for being the best mummy and nanny xx love you lots Brad, Sacha and Nancy

lSOUTH ANGIE: happy mother’s day to the best mother and nana! Lots of love doris Simon and peanut xxx

lBARNES, JEAN:Happy Mothers Day.I love you so much.. Lots of love from Mark,Puppy and family.xxxxxx

lROBERTS, ROSIE: Happy Mother’s Day Mummy! Love you to the moon and back! Lots of love from Rebecca-Rose xxx

l WATERFIELD,HELEN:happy mothers day love from julie xx

lGUNN CAROL happy mothers day have a lovely day.love Emma & boys xxx

lBAYFORD, DENISE. Happy Mothers Day! Thanks for everything! Be lost without you. Lots of love Lucy xx

lEISLER, LINDSEY Happy mothers day, we love you to the moon and back. Chloe and Daisy xxxx

lBARBOUR SADIE , happy mothers day , lots of love chloe x

lWARD, SHARRON: happy Mother’s Day, thankyou for everything you do for me and my brother, love you

lWAGER, KOREN : Thank you for being the best mum and nan anyone could ask for always thinking of others before yourself. Happy mothers day all our love always Tina, Jay, Aiden and leonie xx

lPEACOCK SUE happy mothers day to a wonderful mum and nannie have a great day we all love you xxxx

lShacklock, sasha: Happy Mother’s Day to a unbreakable strong woman, You’ve been my rock. Thankyou, With all my heart Zoe xx

lBARBOUR TANYA , happy mothers day , lots of love your boys tyrese , kallum, leon and alfie xx

l MOODY, JACQUELINE : Happy mothers day! We love you so much. Love Abigail, Liam, Oliver, William and Poppy. Xx

l BOWLEY, CAROL: Happy Mothers Day thanks for everything, your a rock we couldn’t be without! Love Andrew, Charlotte, Chance, JJ & Houdini xx

lMASON SUE, THANKYOU FOR BEING THE BEST MUMMA! AND FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO FOR US! LOVE LAUREN AND JAKE! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY XXX

lMolly fitzgèrald Tommy is so lucky to have you, you are an amazing mother who enjoys every second with your beautiful baby, love you both so much xx

lDYSON, MELANIE: You are everything and more to us. Have a wonderful day Mum xxx

lSPRIDGEON CAROL happy heavenly Mother’s Day always in our thoughts missed dearly our love always Kelly ,Michael and all your grandchildren xxx

lBARNES JEAN ANN:Happy Mothers Day nanny,lots of love from Puppy,Oleg and everyone.xxxxxx

lJEAN HAYWARD Happy mothers day you mean the world to me love you endlessly love from your piglet, Leo-joel and Ruby-Rose xxxx

lNARDUCCI ANGELA, HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! YOU REALLY DO MAKE THE BEST CAKES. WE ARE LUCKY TO HAVE YOU! LOVE JAKE AND LAUREN XXX

lPAMELA KIRWAN, Happy mothers day x glad you feeling better now to enjoy the day x love you to the moon and back x xxx

lDOCHERTY NICOLA, HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! WE LOVE YOU MILLIONS! LOTS OF LOVE AND SLOPPY KISSES, SOPHIA AND ISLA XXX

lYOUNG, ESTELLE. Happy Mothers Day. Thank you for everything you do for the family, we appreciate you. Love you. Bobbi & Laura.

l NEACY RUTH : Happy mothers day and Thank you for being my mum and Nanny to my children, your the best!!love always, Louise, Gavin, Faith and Reggie xxx

l FOREMAN JACKIE happy mother’s to the best mum and nanny love you to the moon and back love Lisa, Zak, Max, Leo xxxxx

l HENRY, LAURA. Happy 1st Mothers Day. You’re doing great, Piper is so lucky to have you. Lots of love Bobbi and Co.

lYOUNG, DEBBIE: Happy Mothers day to the worlds best.. have the best day love you always. Kat, Kloii, Jaydan-lee, Harley, Rose, Olly and Izack xxx

l MURTHWAITE-DOLAN, SHELLS; Mum, thanks for everything, you’re the strongest women ever. We love you so much from all 7 of us xx

l GAPPER LISA , Happy Mother’s Day nanny Love you so much Ralph & Teddy.

lHelen Cave:

Your are without a doubt the best mum anyone could ask for, always here for me and our family you always on the end of phone or here when we need you! Love you so much thank you for everything you do for me and my children and most of all looking after dad you truly are a mum in a million xxx

lCLARKE ,GILLIAN: Not only are you the best mum in the world, you are the best nanny too, love kacey sid & Jaxson xx

lWAKEHAM JAYNE, happy mothers and nanny’s day love from all of us xxx

lTAYLOR, ROSEMARY Happy Mother’s Day, you mean so much to us and we appreciate everything you do. Love Always Rosie, Johnny & Robert

lBRIGGS GAIL Happy Mother’s Day love u with all my heart love from Lesley,Tony , Jake xxxxx

lSNART GLORIA MARY: a message for heaven happy mothers day we miss you x tracey Gordon madelene spence r melisa n grandkids xxx

lJOAN GLIDE

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for all you do, we all really appreciate it. Love you. Maxine, Erica & Stephen xxxx

l ARMSTRONG LEIGHANN: you are my world thank u for doing everything love u to the moon and back Ronnie xxxxxxx

lSILVER, MARGARET: Happy Mother’s Day Granny. Have a fabulous day. Love Super P xx

lCanham Eunice. A very happy Mother’s Day mum love you so much one in a million love from Marion, Mandy, linda and family’s xxx

lWILEY, KAREN: Happy mother’s day. Thank u forbeing the best nana to my brood. Love you to the moon & back. Xx

lDonovan Rhian Happy mothers day you are a special mummy to Sinead ,Eva , Texas-Rose and little Hendrix you are loved with all their hearts xxxx

l WHITE, JULIE: happy mothers day mum. Hope you like your presents! Lots of love from Sarah xx

lGEE CAROL: Not just my mum but my best friend & I love you more than life itself always Kara & Birdie x

lWHITFIELD, LINDA Happy Mothers Day!! Thank you for being a perfect mum and nanny. Sit back, feet up and relax. Love you Dan xx

l REID, JANET, Happy mothers day thank you so much for being the amazing mum you are and helping so much. Lots of love from Emma, Rex and Gibbs xxx

lSMITH, JOY: To our bestest friend, we wouldn’t be half the women we are today if it wasn’t for you. Happy Mother’s Day, love you to the moon and back. Becky and Helen xxx

l COLBERT, BECKY Happy Mothers Day Mummy! We love you lots!! Love from Lilly and Megan xx

l HEARD DENISE, Happy Mothers Day! Forever looking after everyone else, time for a bit of you time! Have a lovely day ‘ Mummy Bear’ ; ) Love you lots from Georgia and Charlotte x x

l RAYNER, SINEAD: happy Mother’s Day mum (Joan) love Sinead and Charlotte xx

l BRIDGE DIANE. The rock for our entire family. You are the best mummy and nanny in the world. We love you to the moon and back again xxx

l WOOLDRIDGE MARIE, Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being not just my mum but my best friend and for being amazing Nannie to my babies. We love you so much xxxxx

l HILTON, CHERYL. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! You’re the best mum/nan in the world. We all love you very much. Shannon, Kieran and Isaac-Jay xx

l OWEN BECKY :love you millions, from your angels ,James , Matty ..Emily xxx mwah ! Xx

l Glenys Smith: thank you for being a great Nanny to Evie and Millie and for doing all you do for them and us all xx xx

lJones Philippa: To my lovely Mum wishing you an amazing Mother’s Day. Love you billions Danielle and Gabriel xxx

l GINTY MARY: Happy Mother’s Day up in the stars, we love you and miss you love Leanne, Nicola and Scott x

l WOODS BURTON, TINA: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum & nanny ever, lots of love Charley, Bradley, Ella-May, Tyson, Chester & Lola xx

l DODMAN MARIA :Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum and nana love Kim Adam lily xxx

lLOUISA DENUZZO: Happy Mothers Day. Thank you for everything you do. You are amazing and we are all very lucky to have a mum like you. Lots of love Natalie & Emily xx

l Robinson, Dianne aka Mummy D. Although you’re no longer with us, I want to thank you for being the best, scattiest, most scaredy cat, wuthering, line dancing, knittiest, nuttiest, Setchfield moment having, trundle buss riding, gentle mum I could have wished for. I hope I carry on your work on your memory and do you proud. (But I still don’t understand how you broke your leg in bed!!!) love always, Jayne Marie xx

l ROBERTSON JILL: Happy Mothers day, thank you for your support and guidance. You truly are amazing, and will be a super granny to bub’s. Love you millions. Becky, Steve and bump xxx

lGRAHAM, ROSEMARY: Happy Mothers day! Lots of love Duane, Danielle and Primrose xxxx

l Wicks Karen: You’re the best Happy mothers day love from all of us xxx

l CHRISTINE DONALDSON: Happy Mothers Day, thank you for everything, lots of love from Mandy & David xx

l Ali KASSAM, HAMIDA; Thank you for being you - you are a great mother an amazing grandmother and a wonderful sister. You make my life extra special and I am truely blessed to have you as my mother. Wish you a lifetime of love & happiness x

l Wing, Patricia: Happy Mother’s Day to a one in a million Mum & Mamma. We’d be lost without you, we love you so much. Thanks for everything xxxxx

l RANSOME, SUE: Happy Mother’s Day! We are going to Lincoln!! Lots of love Jodie, Fee, Lil, Sam and Josh xxxx

l Veni, Claire: Happy Mothers day! Thank you for just being you.

You’re the best Mum, Nan and Friend we could ever ask for.

Lots of Love from us all xxx

l HARDIMAN, STEPHANIE, Happy mothers day love you too the moon and back. Love from Isaac xxx

l SHELDON, Gem: Happy mother’s day, love you so much Kayleigh xxx

l VEALE, RUTH: Happy Mother’s Day love you lots and lots xxx

l DEAN, LINDA: Happy mother’s day to my inspiration. Thank you for everything you do for us all. We all love you lots, love from your girls and your grandchildren xxx

l Nicole Rashid

Happy Mother’s Day you do an amazing job with your beautiful children and each and every one of them want you to have a great day and enjoy being spoilt love from ya 7 darling children who love you and want to thank you for everything you do xxxx

Even me I’m proud of you darling xxxx

l STEELS SUE : Thankyou for all you do for us , Happy Mother’s Day ,love Lorraine Leanda Adam and families xx

l BRADLEY, JULIE: Happy Mother’s Day thankyou for everything you do for us we couldn’t imagine life without you! We love you so much lots of love Bethany, Azaan & Amaan xxx

l ROGALLA, LINA: Happy Mummas day! Thank you for all that you do, love you lots (ill try not to forget to buy you flowers) xxc

l JOHANNES KATHRYN: Mummy you are amazing and we love you. Happy Mother’s Day. Hugs and kisses from Keira, Zachary and Evie xx

lSADDINGTON JULIA : Happy Mother’s Day ma , lots and lots of love mark & Lorraine xxx

l WICKS, SHEILA: Happy mothers day mum love from Kevin and Helen xxx

l PEARSON, JULIA: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum and Nanny thanks for everything you do, love you lots Jess and Ross xx

l SADD, DAVINA: To the world you are our mother, but to our family you are our world. Thank you. From you loving children xxx

l LINDA PHILLIPS... your the most amazing mum ever!! you have always been my best friend and im so proud to call you my mum and nanny to my kids! we all love you very much xxx happy mothers day xxx

l CATT MICHELLE, Happy mothers day to the best mother and the best wife. Love you loads from Evie, Ellie and Hubsand xxxx

l HAGON Jacqueline: Happy mothers day, you are our rock and we love you beyond words. You are simply the best love always Katielouise, kayris and Talen li xxxxxxx

l CLIPSTON, ELAINE: Happy Mother’s Day lots of love from Micha and your little munchkin Logan .XxX <3

l JONES SHANNAN --Happy mothers day to the greatest women alive Shannan Jones-- from phinnley and primrose Jones Webb❤❤❤ xxxxx

l DEAN CHERYL: Thank you for being my best friend and my rock, for getting me through my darkest days and sharing my brightest. Thank you for being the most wonderful nanny to Sebastian. You are the most caring, funny and selfless person I have ever met. We love you more than words can say! When I grow up I want to be just like you! xxx

lMIDDLETON, GILLIAN: You’re the best & we couldn’t get through life without you. Love always from all of us xxxx

l BLOYE, SUSAN Happy Mothers Day lots of love Julia and Steven xxxx

l WARREN VICKY: Happy Mothers Day, Thanks For Everything You’ve Ever Done For All Of Us Love Pep, Mike, Tina and Not Forgetting Tom. XXXX

l SMITH DOREEN: Happy Mother’s day. Love Steve and Sarah xxx

l CHAPMAN ZOEY Happy Mother’s Day lv u lots lots from Layla &Amy xxxx

l JACKLIN, HELEN: To the best mum who always puts up with my neediness and crazy outbursts, I love you loads, Kate xxx

l CATLEY SHIRLEY

Happy Mothers Day to the most amazing Mum who we all love so much lots of love Kim,Belinda,Mark,

Paul,and Tracey xxx

lBRADLEY Donna Happy Mother’s Day lv from Ellie & Kels and Colton xxxx

lPLAVECZ ANNA Happy Mother’s Day lv lots lots Frankie-Jane xxx

l MARY ALLEN, Happy mother’s day to the best mum. All us girls (Tanya, brigdet, Charlotte, Danni, me and sheree) we all love you and appreciate ecerything you do. We love you.From Shannon.

l HESLOP KAREN: happy mothers day! Thank you for everything you do you me and my sister and little oliver we love you soo much love vicky jessica oliver and hassan xxx

l REEVE, MAGGIE: Thanks for always being there. Happy Mother’s day love from Zoe, Alfie (Nuts) & George (Scrap) xx

l BOON, MICHELLE: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for simply just being you!! Love you always xxx

l Duffy Jennifer happy mothers day u do a amazing brilliant job love u Regan Megan Chloe Frankie Ella and ava xxxx from Sophie xxxxxxxx

l Nena Hart - we have had our bad times but the good out way this!!!! Happy mother’s day to best mum out there!!!! Love you to moon n back xxxx

l BOON, MICHELLE: Thank you for being the most amazing Nana! We love you always Eli & Elodie xxx

lTESLOFF SHIRLEY: Happy mothers day to a wonderful mum and Nanny. Thank you for everything you do for us. Hope you have an amazing day. Lots of love Tammy, Glenn, Tommy and the twins xx

l BROUGHTON, LAUREN: Thank you be an amazing Mummy. We love you lots, Niamh, Erin & Louie xxx

lHASSOCK TERINA , happy Mother’s Day to this amazing super special women, thank you for everything you do , your the best mum ever , love Joanne , Stacey Jason xxxxxxx

l BROOKS MARGARET happy mothers day, thank you for everything you do for me your so strong and brave a true inspiration mum. I love you x

l CREEDON STEPHANIE happy mothers day to the most beautiful amazing mum/little nanny sad your not here to spend it with u mum love u millions hayley carleen Scott tiagh Albert xxxxxx

l HORGAN DENISE: Happy Mothers Day. We hope your Mothers Day is as perfect as you are. Love you from Vanessa, Tammy, OJ, Oskar, Nevaeh & Ralphie xxxx

l CROWSON LISA happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do for us your the best love from us all Xxx

l SHIRLEY CAWLEY: Happy Mothers Day to a mum that is one in a million, for always being there for us and supporting us when we need it. You are loved more than words or gifts can express. Thank you for everything. Love Lucy, Adam, Alexander, baby bump Adley and Max the dog xxxxxxx

l HALL SHARON happy mothers day you truly are an amazing mother we appreciate everything you have done for us all love you lots robert elle alessia xxxx

l PARKER DAWN: HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! Thank you for all the support and love you give us all! Your the strongest women I know and no one could ever compare to you!! We love you so so much!! Love Shan, Stace & the boys xxx

l JOHNSON KIM: happy mothers day ma your my rock love you! Hayley Xxx

l WARWICK, JOYCE: sending special Mothers Day wishes love from Fiona & Ray and Steve & Lynn xxx

l Ilett Marlene : happy Mother’s Day Thankyou for all you do . Love you loads Caroline xxx

l MUMFORD SHARRON: Happy Mothers day a huge thank you for everything you have done for me and all the rest of us and your grandchildren! We are all so lucky to have a mum like you love you always love Rachel Jasmine Amy Ashley And Jamie! Xxxxxxxx

l SEARLE WENDY: Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful Mum, you are loved beyond words. Lots of love Jody

l WARD SARA : happy Mother’s Day, thank-you for being the best mum in the world! You do so much for us and we are so very grateful. We love you so much, Laura, Jess, Livie, Bella and Lottie xxxx

l DENNY KATHY thank you for just being you! Your amazing mum and nanny. We cannot thank you enough we love you ❤️❤️ Kathy Denny

l FEETHAM LIZ, Happy mother’s day thank you for everything you do for us love you, love from us all xx

lPYE, PRUE: Happy Mother’s Day from Chris, Annemarie, Charlotte and Harriet x

lISATOU NDOW Happy mothers day to my beautiful mum you are one in million thanks for everything love you from me and mamburry

l PYE, ANNEMARIE: Thank you for being a fantastic Mummy to our beautiful girls, Charlotte and Harriet xxx

l MCKIMMIE LOUISE: Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for every little thing you do. Lots of love

Love Rebecca, Kirsty, Chloe and Evie

l MCKIMMIE LOUISE: Happy Mother’s Day Nanny, you are the best and I love you millions and trillions. Amarante XX

l VICKOVIC CAROL : Happy mothers day, thank you for everything , we love you millions Nicola , Rebecca, Paul xxx

lCARTER, MARGRET: Happy mothers day to an amazing godmother! I truely am blessed.love you forever and always,love your goddaughter shoana xxx

l COOPER PENNY

To the most wonderful amazing mum and nan in the world.

Have an amazing Mother’s Day…

l STUBLEY ANNE : happy Mother’s Day thanks for being the best mum in the world you do so much for us and we are greatful for what u do love you so much love Paula Colin Phillip ,Ken xxx

l BRENT, MANDY:

Happy Mother’s Day Henny! Have a lovely day! Love you lots, Steph xxx

lGALLOWAY KAY: Happy Mother’s day love you lots love Jen, Bex and Matthew xxxxx

l SMITH DEBORAH: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum I know! Love Samantha xxx

lGALLOWAY REBECCA: Happy mother’s day love you lots love Emily-Jane, Zoe-Ann and Alfie Robert xxxxxx

lGALLOWAY KAY: Happy grandmas day we love you lots love Emily-Jane, Zoe-Ann and Alfie Robert xxxxxxx

lTURNER PAULA: Happy Mothers Day thank you for everything you do for all of us. Your the best mum and nanny in the world. Lots of Love always from Hannah, Claira and Ethan xxx

l DOREEN GRETTON Thanks for always being there for all of us, love you to the moon n back xxTracey, Glenn,Jemma, Jamie, jess ,Mark, luke, laura,Jack

l PARRY, ROZ: Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything you do for us love Natalie and Amanda x

l HAWKINS LORRAINE happy mothers day mum thank you for being my mum and a fab nanny we love you loads from me Declan and Noah xx

l DEWEY, RACHEL: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world. We love you millions & more, Paige, Porsha, Levi & Lyndon xxx

l Elmer, Pauline. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum! Love you loads Jan, Jon and Jo xxx

l George Janis . Happy mothers day lots of love Jayne and Donald xxx

l Emma stimson: happy mother’s day from your mum and dad love from Taylor Alfie Alex xx

l Harbour Sarah .Happy mothers day mum love Brandon ella-mae connor and Skye xxxx

l BURNS HAZEL happy mother’s day to the best mum in the world. We love you lots from Tyler and lola xxx

l MAYWOOD KAY Sadly my mum passed away but she was such a caring, loving, beautiful mum who brought me and my four sisters up on her own. Love and miss you mum always and forever love your girls (KAYS GIRLS) ❤️❤️❤️

lJohnson Katie happy mothers day mum love Louis demi-lea and faith xxx

l Chivers susan thankyou for being the best mum ever we love you so much Happy mothers day Xx

l Cliffe heather happy mothers day mum love Hannah and kerry xx

l Cliffe Kimberley happy mothers day mummy love ethan x

l Davina gale happy mother’s day momma love Sophie x

lMILNE JANET

Happy Mothers day , love and miss you xx

l Pow, Sheila: love you to the moon and back, love Carol and gang xxxx

l BUTLER, MELANIE: we love you. Love Sian and Paige xx

l Davies Heidi happy mothers day mummy. Thanks for all you do for me. Lot of love your little boy Ronnie ray woodruff

l DAVIES, GAY: Happy Mothering Sunday. Thank you for being a fabulous mum, Nana and ‘Little Nana’ to us all.

l DOVE ELAINE- Happy Mothers Day Mummy, your’e the best! Love Kayleigh and Michaela. Thank you for being the best Nanny Love Hollie, Charlie and Danny xxx

l Barnes Alice.Happy Mother’s Day mum/nan,we love and miss you so much.All our love Jane,Trevor & Daniel xxx

l DEAN, LINDA: Thank you for being the reason I get up each day. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy Mother’s Day, love Soph xxx

l Lawrence Sonia :Happy Mothers day to our beautiful Mum, Nan and Great Nan one word Thankyou Adina Darren Kayleigh Andy Ryan Victoria and Lewis xxx

lPANTON SHIRLY my beautiful mum in heaven have a lovely Mother’s Day, love and miss you so much, your daughter Linda xx

l BACON, KATHLEEN: Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who inspires us everyday. Her intelligence, strength, humour and beauty are remarkable. We could not love you more, Jess & Josh. Xx

l Tracey Goodacre: sadly my mum passed away in 2016 she was amazing, I miss you millions. I’d like to wish my dad who now is mum and dad Richard Goodacre happy mothers day and thanks for being totally amazing being both parent.

l GRACEY, Patricia - Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum and Nanny! Lots of love, Sian, Sanchez, Ava-Zhané & Ebony xxx

l LUNN SUE: Happy mammy’s day! You are simply the best. Love Amber, Jade, Callum and all the grandkids xx

l HYDE LISA. Happy mothers day to the best mum and nanny love Chloe Liam and Louie xx

l MARTIN MICHELLE - Happy mothers day love James and amy xxx

l SMITH VIOLET One day we will be all together again . Happy mothers day sleep tight your loving daughter lorraine xx

l CRUTCHFIELD LINDA. Happy mothers day thank you for everything you do for me and jake love rachael xx

l LITTLEDYKE SANDRA - Thankyou for just being you. Happy mothers day mum xxx

l MUMFORD TAMMY - you’re our complete world. Love you to the moon and back, Alix and Abby xxx

l BOWERING KAREN : happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything, lots of love Chloe x x

l HEAPHY-MARIA Happy mothers day to my wonderful nonna, always loved and always in our hearts, love from Kelly, Tiago , Jocel, Briana, curtis, Daniel, luke, Dylan xxxxx

l STEWARD, Jane. Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mummy and granny love from Helen, Pete, Benedict, Etta & Alfie xxx

l INGRID IVES Happy Mother’s day mum hope you have a fab day sorry I can’t be there love Michelle & Malc xx

l CLIFFE JAYNE happy mothers day mum hope you have the best day ever that you deserve lots of love kimberley xxx

l DRABIK,ELAINE Happy Mother’s Day from Jade, Matt and Isabella xx

l CLIFFE JAYNE happy mothers day nanny you are one in a million big cuddle and kisses lots of love ethan xx

l Wilson Michelle your an amazing mum have a great day love Jean and Sophia

l BRISTOWE, JUNE: Happy Mother’s Day, love from Matt, Jade and Isabella xx

l MCINTYRE HAYLEY happy mothers day nanny/mum hope you have a wonderful day lots of love ethan kimberley and freeman xxx

l NEWALL RACHEL-happy mothers day, thanks for being the best love ben and amie xxx

l FULLER, JULIE: Happy Mother’s Day to our super woman, we love you loads Mum. All our love. Carla, Chloe and Kyle xxx

l NEIVALDS, ANN: Happy Mother’s Day Mum, you are not just my mum you are my best friend too, love you lots, Heidi xxx

l Pender nadine from your little boy kaleb . I love you mummy thankyou for always being there mummy you have my heart always and forever . You wipe my tears you hold my hand you nurse me better when I’m poorly, you cook my favourite dinner chicken nugget…

lAROSENIUS, MARCELA: Happy Mother’s Day! We love you Juan, Fco, Ivonne, Ma Jose and all your grandchildren xxx

l Bell Lisa happy mothers day mummy love Sophie Riley Isla xx

l Galloway Rebecca happy mothers lots of love emily-jane ,zoe-ann,and Alfie Robert xx

l GORDON, Edna, Happy Mothers Day to a very special Mum and Grandma. Thank you so very much for all you do for Harry and I do not know where we would be without you ! All our love from Donna and Harry x x x x x

l HONEYWOOD SUSAN: Happy mothers day love lisa xxx

l STONES, SHIRLEY: Happy Mother’s Day. Love you very very much. Jackie xxx

l SAVAGE, SUSAN: Happy Mother’s Day mum, enjoy the curry! Love Emily, Alice and Lucy xxx

l Wells, Amber Happy mothers day to our mum who puts us first no matter what. We love you lots and lots your the best mum keep being amazing love Emmy, Jadey & Lacey x

l PANTON, MARY: Happy Mother’s Day, you are truly amazing, we love you so much and for ever thankful we have you - love Diane, Nick & Paul xx

l WARD, SUZANNE: I don’t know how you created such a cool daughter but well done love from Jessica x

l PEARSONS BRENDA: 61 years of being a fantastic mum, thanks for everything you do love you lots. Lorraine and Alan xxx

l PRUDHOE KAREN : Thank you for all you do. You’re my best friend as well as the best mum & Grandma. We Love you to the moon and back xxxx

l SMITH, PATRICIA

mum your amazing thank you for all you do for nanny and us. So proud to call you our mum. Love Nick, Kak, Ally xxxxxxxxxx

l SEFTON, SHARON: Happy Mothers Day Mumma, Much Love From Your Least Disappointing Child!Love You Xxxxx

l SEDLAN VIV : Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mum, thanks for all you do for me Lee Peppa and Betty. Love you always xxx

l MACDONALD SHEILA ; happy mother’s day love you to the moon and back love from Jane and troops xx

l Siobhàn woods love u loads mummy happy mothers day love lillyanne xxx

l WALTON JEMMA ; happy mothers day to the best mummy . I love you all my love sapphire xx

l Julie smith happy mothers day lots of love Richard and Patrick

l WALTON SANDRA ; happy mothers day all our love from Jane and the family xx

l TOMKINS, JOSEPHINE: You are an amazing mum and nanny. We love you with all of our hearts, Shelley, Oscar, Noah & Megan xxxx

l REIHILL, ATAY: You are truly the best Mummy EVER! You are so strong fighting cancer and taking care of us, love Kiki, Mimi and Dink. We love you so much for being you!!!

l VALENTINE-SMITH, ANNE

Not just a great Mum but an even better Nanny Happy mother’s day Love Rebecca, Alan, Leonie and Charlie xxx

l JINKS, DENISE: Thank you for always being there for us, we love you lots from Ben, Shelley, Oscar, Noah & Megan xxxxx

l SQUELCH, ELAINE: You are the most incredible Mum, we love you more than words can say! Rach, Tim, Jonny (Fab & Stacey)

l NEWTON, DONNA: happy mother’s day. Thank you for everything you do, not just for me but my children too! You’re one in a million love you always... Stacey & family xxx

lMushh Devon Devon Pauline for my nan she been like a mum to me since my mum pass 9years ago ur best nan and always been there for me love u lots devon

l JEFFERY JANIS (WAS BARONOWSKI): we miss you every day, always in our thoughts, love from Amanda, Allan and Lily xxx

l WILDMAN, CHRISTINE: Thank you for everything you do and always being there. Happy Mother’s Day. All our love Dominique, Phil, Isabelle & Charlotte xxx

lSMITH, JACKIE: happy Mother’s Day mum! Thinking of you, Love Sam, Shanice & Kimberley xx

l MILLS, JOAN : Happy Mothers day, have a great day and meal. Love from Linda and Richard xx

lJanet copestake your one in a million mum your always there when I need you you mean the world to us your the best nan as well happy Mother’s Day all our love jo Robert and all the family xxx

l HARTLEY JULIA : happy mother’s day mum, thanks for everything you do and for always being there! all our love, bella and rosie xxx

lMURRAY,Carmen - Happy Mother’s Day Love you Jodie Penman Xx

l ODEDRA, Shobhna - Happy Mother’s Day Love you Nish & Jodie x

l Johnson, Vicki: Happy Mother’s Day Mumsi. Love you to infinity and beyond. Your Ruthie, John, Corey, Lucy and Harvey xx

lAmy Jacklin thank you for raising my beautiful granddaughter and handsome grandson you are doing an amazing job I’m so very proud of you x x

l HOLE HEATHER: happy Mother’s Day, thank you for everything you do love you lots from Tamara

lHOLMES ERICA. Happy Mother’s Day to the the most amazing mum, and best nanny ever!! You’re our absolute rock, and I cant appreciate you enough. You was my absolute life saver and the boys when I was In having Aria. Having the boys for 13 days and still fitting in your dialysis to take care of yourself too! We love you, Jess, Kaiden, Kole and Aria xxxx

l MURTHWAITE-DOLAN SHERALYN : thank you for being my mother in law and being the only mum I have :) xxx

l IREDALE PAULINE: Have a lovely mother’s day..sorry we not there, will make up for it next weekend

Love Lindsay and Steve xx

l HOPKINS SANDRA Thankyou for everything you do for me, you are One In A Million Mum. Happy Mothers Day. Love Donna xxx

l BARRETT, BELINDA a very happy Mother’s Day to you, love always your 3 babies, other halves and grand babies ❤️

l BRADLEY BRENDA Happy mother’s Day you are one in a million and you mean the world to all of us love Denise & Keith xxx

l LIGUORI, MARIA: The best friend, role model and mum in the universe. Happy Mother’s Day, love Becca and Pj xxx

l Eddings, Mandy: Happy Mothers day, Mumma Crab! You’re the best- thank you for being you! Love Amie (and Lilly cat) xx.

l SHAIDA, BEGUM: Happy Mother’s Day to my dearest mummy, may you be eternally blessed. Ameen Your loving daughter Tasmia xxx

l JEANETTE JONES SHACKLETON: Happy Mothers day we love you so much love Liam and Oliver xxxxx

l JAMES, EMILIA: Happy Mother’s Day! Love always, Louise and Loretta xxxx

l Wallace Isobel: Happy mothers day to the most beautiful mum anyone could wish for all our love Stephen,Erica,Jessica,David,Chloe,Kaiden,Kole and aria xxx

lWhite, Veronica: Happy Mothers Day, hope you have a lovely day love Marion, Soraya, Sasha & Thea xx

l Sharp pam. Happy mothers day to the mum who will always put me in my place, will always be honest with me and is always there when I need her. Love Adam x

lAUCHINVOLE, LYNDA: happy mother’s Day mum. You are the best mum ever. Thank you for being there when I need you. Love you lots. Karen n Michael. xx

l WHITE, MELANIE - Happy Mother’s day Mum! Thank you for everything you do for all of us day in & day out. This day’s for you and we love you more than you’ll ever know! Love you, Ella & Sam xx

lTaylor Gemma. For the bonus mum, thanks for treating us like your own, love Hannah, Joseph, Riley and Isaac x

l FREELAND, WENDY

Happy Mother’s Day. We love you to the moon and back. Frankie and Georgie xx

l GRETTON LINDA - Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum,friend & business partner I could ever ask for. Love you millions Ally xXx

l CURTIS SAMANTHA: Have a wonderful day mum. You deserve the world but you got US even better. Love Brandyn Kady Sonny xxxx

l CURTIS KAYLEIGH: Love you 100s mummy, hope daddy helps us spoil you because you deserve it Love Casey Findlay xxxx

l Stallebrass zoe to a very special mum in a million for all what you do for us have a wonderful day with lots love from Freddie and holly xxxxxx

l CURTIS CAROL: forever with us in our thoughts and memories. Love always Toni and Nick xxxx

l HARRISON CHRISTINE: wishes you a wonderful day not only today but always. Love Nick n Toni family xxxx

l SCHIAVONE, LINA: Happy Mother’s Day to an absolute angel on earth. Love you THIS MUCH (arms around back. Haha) xxx

l BELL LISA : lots of hugs and kisses to mummy. We love you so much love Sophie Riley Isla xxxx

l SHARP CAROL

Happy mothers day have a great day u have always been there for me love u lots gaynor and gabriella and caleb xx

lCHAMPION, MARY: like a mum to me in so many ways. My constant supporter, helper, friend and guide. Love you always, Libby xxx

lCOULSON,VERA: Sending love in bucketloads from New Zealand Mum, have a comfortable day being cared for by my awesome sister Patricia .

lBRENT, MANDY:

Happy Mother’s Day Henny! Have a lovely day! Love you lots, Steph xxx

lANDERSON LINDA, happy Mother’s Day mum, thank you for everything u do for me couldn’t thank u enough love u lots and lots Stacey xxx

lDYE,MARGARET:Happy Mother’s Day mum , Thank you for everything you do for us . Love Sarah , Nic & Gary x

l ALDRED , JENNIFER : Happy Mother’s Day ...Thanks for all you do for us. .Love you lots..Tiana and Khyros xx

l POTTER SUE: Happy mothers day mum.. Thank you for everything you do for us all, we very much appreciate it! Have the best day.. We love you lots, from Kaz, Sarah, Ollie, Toby and Chloe xxxxx

l Daly-Kelly ..Hope you have a fantastic day we love you more than ice cream ,Posh & onions Brooke & Edie XXXXX

l DOERFFER SHARON, Happy Mothers Day Love Laura, Marc, Logan & Ella xx

l SAMPSON JANET: Happy Mothers Day to my amazing Mum. Hope you have a lovely day! Love, hugs and kisses from Adam, Lucy and Ivy xxx

l WRIGHT, DEBBIE: Happy Mother’s Day love from Andy and Daisy x

l PEACOCK-MILLINGTON EMMA happy mothers day mummy thank you for being the best mummy ever i love you lots and lots xxxxxx

l LUNN MARION: To the best mummy in the world..! Hope you have a wonderful Mother’s Day..! Love you lots & lots, Mikala, Claudino & Bailey xx❤️xx

l HAWKINS SYLVIA: Happy mother’s day to our amazing mum, we all love you lots. love from Sally, Lisa, Debbie, Barry, Darren, Carole. XxxX

l Manning lorna: happy mothers day to my beautiful mum love you too the moon and back lots of love Denise and Chris xxx

l Amelia Dawn Hughes bet Luke Ozade Stedman will not do this for me? x

l THOMPSON, JANE love you to the moon and back your the best mum and nan anyone could ever ask for. Lots of love. Kelly, Nathan, Harry,Charley,Jude,Oliver and George xxx

l CARRINGTON, AMANDA: Happy Mother’s Day mumma! Thank you for everything you do for us, and being the best parent that we could have asked for. Lots of love, Sian & Liam xo

l HOWSAM, SARAH: Happy Mother’s Day to the worlds best mama! Love Georgia and Beth xx

l ANN LIBERATORE Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing mum who has a difficult life . But is always happy and joyful and loves the whole family . We love you mum more than you can imagine❤️

l KIM SMART: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being there and supporting me! Lots of Love Leanne, Ollie, Erin & Aria xxx

lDENISE JINKS: Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks you for everything you do lots of love Ollie, Leanne, Erin & Aria xxx

l Cresswell Elizabeth. Love you lots Mam xx

l HOLLEY WAS LOWE, NORMA: Happy mothers day up in heaven....miss every single day lots of love Sharon Julie and Michaela xxx

l VAUGHAN, AUDREY: Happy mother’s day. .thank you for everything you do for us.. Kelvin Sharon, Callum and Jade xxx

l DIAMOND DIANA Happy Mother’s Day thank you all everything you do for us. We love you lots

Love Emily , Bernadette and Damien xxxxxxxx

l LILLY JADE: Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing mum and nanny! We all love you loads xxxxx

l KINGSTON JANE: happy Mother’s Day to the best mum, mother-in-law and nanny we could ever ask for. All our love, Jodie, Sam, Darren, Pippa & all the grand children x

l STEWARD JANET: Happy Mother’s Day, Have a great day. Paula n Ange xxx

l SPRIGGS VALERIE Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mum ever love you so much love Donna x

l See pat,’ happy mother’s Day

Love and miss you always

Love Diana and family xxxx

l Tamsin Wright,: happy mum’s day lots of love Leila, Adele, Alexa, Harley, Courtney, Jessie, and baby hunter + fur babies, Rubie, shadow, Binka,

lGREEN ELLEN, Lots of love for Mothers Day, you are an amazing Mum and Nannie! Hugs and kisses from, Amanda, Richard, Aila, Archie and Tobey xx

l SCARBOROUGH LISA

Happy Mother’s Day to a brilliant mum and nanny, love you loads from Anmaree and lily xxx

l MUELLER KATE : Happy Mothers Day! Thanyou and we love you momma, Your boys- The Midget, The Model & The Viking xxx

l RAWLINGS SHARON: Happy Mother’s Day to a fab Mum, MIL & amazing Nanny, love Jackie, Jonathan, Laura, Emma, Emilia & Jake xx

l MORRELL SYBIL ,,Happy Mothers Day ,to you in heaven .Love and miss you always Love Stephanie xx

l McKimmie, Louise: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful Mum and Nanny, all our love Rebecca, Kirsty, Chloe, Evie and your granddaughter Amarante xx

l Marratt Margaret my mother in law but more like a mum to me she been there for me through thick and thin so a big happy Mother’s Day to you love from kev xx

l JINKS, DENISE: Happy Mother’s Day & we are so gutted we aren’t there to celebrate with you. Sending love from afar & we love you very much. Luke & Wizz x

l JONES SANDRA: Happy Mother’s Day Mum, thank you for all you do we all love you, Rachael, Lottie, Billy and Nigel xxxx

l THOMPSON, ELIZABETH thank you for being the most caring, kind and funny mum love Helen

l JONES TRICIA Happy Mothers Day, thank you for being the best Mum and Nanny! Love Beth, Laura, Kelly, Daniel and all 9 grandchildren!xxx

lFEETHAM, SARA : Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mummy, we love you loads Mason & Jaxon XX ❤️❤️

l PONIEWOZIK JOLANTA : HAPPY MOTHERS DAY KOCHAM CIĘ MAMO, DOMINIKA XX

l Harding Sheila Brenda happy Mother’s Day from Nicky Bernie Isabel Alex

l MOLESWORTH JENNY: Happy Mother’s Day. Love you to the moon and back. Love Helen, James & Robert xXx

l CROTWELL, RITA: You are a great Mum and Nanny. Happy Mother’s Day! Love Chris, Jenny, Ben and Courtney xXx

l HEMMINGS, DEBRA : HAPPY MOTHERS DAY, LOVE FROM CHERYL, JAMIE, SHANNON, KIERAN AND ISAAC-JAY XX

lCHAMBERS,GWEN: All our love to a very special Mum on Mother’s Day from Australia and Northampton see you soon

l BRADLEY SUE, thank you so much for everything you do, it never goes unnoticed. You inspire us every day. We love you and are so proud to call you our mum, happy mothers day, lots of love, hugs and kisses from Rae and Ryann

l McDONALD DEE : Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for simply being you, a wonderful mum & a special Nana. We love you unconditionally KEZ xxxx

lKim Montana: To my wonderful mum at 91yrs young. Love you too the moon and back xxx happy mother’s day..... Kim x

l CRANE, TRACEY: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for your love and support. Love Emma and Peaches x

l WARD, CLAIRE: Happy Mothers day love you lots and lots and lots. Love Isabelle xxx

l TUTTLEBEE,PAT: thank you for everything you do for us. Love you Vanessa, Alex & all our family xxx

l Sismey, Julie: you are my rock! I will always be there to put a smile back on your face. Your a true inspiration. Love you Sam x x x

lDOBSON, JOYCE: We can not thank you enough for everything that you do for us. Happy Mothers Day. Love you always Kirsty and Aaron xx

l MILLER AMANDA : Thank you for always being there to guide us. Thank you for being a wonderful Nanny to Natasha,Ethan,Amelia,

Lewis and Joshua. We are all very blessed to have you . With love always, your beautiful children xxxxx

l CLARKSON MADELINE : Thank you for being a wonderful Grandma to Natasha and Lewis. Whilst everyday we are grateful, today is a day to remind us of how lucky we are. Happy Mother’s Day xx

l MOSS, JUDY thank you for everything Mum. Love you loads, Callie xx

l HOBSON, CHERRY: Thank you for just being fantastic and amazing. Love Jayda Rebecca and Connor

l WICKHAM, PAULINE: Thank you for being my constant and just for being you. I love you more than I could ever show you. Love Dawn xx

l Quinn, Maria: you are one in an absolute million & We all love you to the Moon & back! Lots of love Andrew & Helen xx

l VOSLOO BELINDA: Happy Mother’s Day Mumsy! I’ll never truly be able to thank you for everything you do, thank you for being you! Love you loads x

l GILL ANNIE : Happy Mother’s Day! You are amazing! Thanks for everything you do for us! Love, Emily and Lucy xx

l CARTER. MAUREEN; Happy Mothers day I love you so much I’m so lucky your my mum Dianne xxxxx

l HART, LISA: Happy Mother’s Day lots of love Siobhan, Rhys and Luna xx

l BOND NATASHA To the best Mummy in the world love you so much Love Mia, Evie, Josh, Max and Ellie xxxxx

l BRADER, DIANNE: Thank you always being there, you are my rock. Best Mum and Nannie, love you lots! Love from Natasha, Mia, Evie, Joshua, Max and Ellie xxxxxx

l SMITH, HILARY : Thank you for everything and being my rock. We have been through so much the last 6 months and I would not have got through it without you. I love you so much. The kids are so lucky to call you nanny. Lots of love . Jo, Henry and Libby. Xx

l Page Jo: you are my rock i love you more than the stars in the sky and ssnd in the sea, my mum xxxxx

l Gretton, Doreen, Happy Mother’s Day to a great Auntie!

l Bellamy, Betty Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful Auntie dnd my Mom’ sister!!

l CLARK ELEANOR : Happy Mother’s Day-you have a heart of pure gold. We love you x Team ELELAN x love Leanne and family x

l COLLIN, MARY: the best Mum, Nana and Great Nana we could ever ask for. With all our love from JAWS, boys and babes xxxx

lLENTON LiNDA: the best mum and nanny in world I couldn’t ask for a better mum and nan to my boy you are my rock and I don’t know what I would do without you all my love natasha and Noah

l PRETTE, KIMBERLY: Thank you for everything you do we are all so greatful lots of love from all your children and grandkids XxX

l ROBERTS, ALISON: You are an amazing Mum and Nanma to us all. We could never be without you. You’ve taught us all to be kind, loving and strong. We love you so much. Happy Mothers Day. Love Vicki, Becky, Lily, Jayden, Abi and Alana xox

l HANCOCK RITA, Never more then a thought away loved and remembered everyday your Grand daughter Joyce, Great grand children Suzanne, Shannon and Holly and the Great great grand children that you have never met Riley, Maisie and Hallie xxxxxxxx miss you loads R.I.P xx

l WILLIAMS DOROTHY, Mum, my wish for Mothers day would be to have you here with us but you were took and now you are with the angels never forgotten R,I.P xxxxx your Daughter Joyce xxx

l BURGESS, GAYNOR: The best Mum and Nanny we could ask for. Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all you do for us. Lots of love Jemma and Briley xxx

l DURCAN, HELEN: Thank you for being the best mum I could have ever asked for, you’ve done a fantastic job! Love you lots. Adam xx

l HARRIS,AUDREY: Happy Mother’s Day, we love you so much.. Suzanne, Mike, Anne, Nicole, Matthew, Will, Nicholas, Lily and Emma xxxxxx

l Pearson Brenda for always being there for me thank you so much for what you have done for me I love you and will always be thankful love always mavis

l HARRISON ANNAMARIE;Happy mothers day to a special mum, grandma and best friend that can wish for thanks for all your help and support every day love u millions big hugs nasrin and little Casey xxxx xxxxxx

l BROUGH, FRANCES: Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend. I don’t know what I’d do without you. All our love, Natasha, Harry, Edward & Nicholas x

l ADAMS, JUNE: happy mothers day to a amazing mum love you so much love Rebecca x x x x x x x

l PISHHORN,RUTH: You’re in the paper! Thanks for being not only a great Mum, but a great friend. Love Rachel, Jack, George & Willow x

l GOUGH, TERESA: Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Loving mum and grandmother xxx

l STEEELS PATRICIA to the best Mum and Nan. Can’t wait to see you in June love from your family in Australia xx

l PAINE, MAGGIE: Thank you for everything you do to help us. Happy Mothers Day to an amazing Mum and Grandma. Lots of love Julie, Jamie, Abi and Ben xx

l CARTER, MAUREEN: Happy Mothers Day to the best Mum ever, love you to the moon and back love Mandy X

l OWEN JULIE: happy Mother’s Day to the best mum we could ever wish for. We are so lucky for all that you do for us. We love you so much mum. You are incredible and we are so proud you are ours lots of love Sarah Michael Poppy Edward Lucy Josh Florence and Henry xxxx

l ROWELL SHEILA remembering you on Mothers Day. You were the best Mum anyone could have had. Love and miss you so much. Gaynor xxx

l HANNAH BOON: Happy Mothers Day! Love you lots, Elodie xxx

l JO BROUGHTON: Happy Mothers Day. Love Loz, Niamh, Erin, Louie xxx

lHUBBARD, JAN: Happy Mothers Day Mum, thank you for being the inspiration and hero that I look up to, to become the mum I now am today. We all love you so much - Lots of Love Nic, Duane, Libby & Max xxxx

l FURNELL, SUE: Happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful Mum & Nanny - thank-you for being you - we love you xx lots of love from Nic, Duane, Libby & Max xxxx

l VENI, HEATHER happy Mother’s Day we love you lots James,Letitia,Grant and boys xx

l FOX, JAMIE LEE happy Mother’s Day you are amazing.love you lots Josh,Jayden & Kobe xx

l BOON, ISABEL: Happy Mother’s Day, thanks for always being there and for always having my back, love you so much xx

l Pamela J Jackson happy mothers day to the best mum anyone could ever ask for you always been there for each and everyone of us your kind caring and have a heart of gold we are all luck to have such a amazing mum you have been a amazing support through the good and the bad so just wanted to say I love you loads mum and thank you lots of love Teresa sandra Michelle graham xxx

l AINLEY, CLAIRE: Thank you for being my Mum and guiding me through these difficult few years. I love you! Sarah xoxo

l Lake Rosemary: Happy Mothers from all your children and grandchildren. Xxxx

l BRADDING CELIA: I wish you were still here in mind, as well as body..❤ Vanessa x

l ABBOTT, PAT: Happy Mothers Day. Lots of love from Dawn XxX

lBLOODWORTH, DIANA: You’re the strongest woman I know, a friend and my idol. Happy mother’s day, love from Becci and Aphden xxxxx

lPRIOR, JAYNE: Happy Mothers Day! I am the mother I am today because of you! My hero! Love you lots xx

lSHEILA SMYTH : happy Mother’s Day mum thank you for everything you do for me and Ashton we love you have a fab day love Fay

l HOPKINS CHRIS: Happy mother’s day. Thank you for still looking after us. Lots of love from us all. Xxx

l NICKY FEETHAM: happy Mother’s Day we love you, love dan and all your grandchildren x

l GILBERT DOREEN happy Mother’s Day mum, love you lots from ness and kids xx

lDUCKETT JAN Happy mothers day from Scotland xx

l GARRETT MARION happy mothers day from your loving children Lloyd Jade Roy & Kaylea xxxx

lTasci , Cheryl: Happy Mother’s Day, Love Talha xxx

l BENNETT, ANN : Happy mother’s Day .. Our everything rolled into one ..always & forever mum ..

Love you , Jamie & Jodie xxxx

l BEAVER, EVELYN: to a wonderful mum on Mother’s Day thanks for all your help over the years love from Terri, Tony, Jonathon and Graham xxx

l Stocks Evei. Happy mothers day mummy. Love Finley xx

lGILBERT, ALISON: Happy Mother’s Day! You mean the world to me! Love you lots from Jasmine and Ian x

l Thompson Janet, happy mothers day love from karen paul gemma kyle kieran kaylee kian xxx

lThompson louise happy mothers day lots of love from lauren demi kyla & kai xxx

l Thompson keeley happy mothers day lots of love from eli xxx

lThompson louise happy mothers day to the best auntie love from gemma kyle kieran kaylee kian xxx

l WAKEFIELD, JILL: You’re our rock and we love you so very much. Happy Mother’s Day! Love Dani, Dave and Rafe x

lCLUER SUSAN: Happy mothers day lots of love amy, lian, dan, jess xxxxxxxx

l JACKSON, MICHELLE: Happy Mother’s Day! You mean the world to me and your always their for me love you lots

Bethany xxxxxx

l SNEEDEN, LORA: Happy mothers day from your favourite emo child, i love you x

l OKPARA FLORA: Happy mother’s day! Thank you for all you do for women in Peterborough through Extended Hands Charity. Lots of love Liz Hakata xx

l Strangward, Theresa we miss you everyday Beautiful lady. Love Carol and Shelley xoxo

l WATSON-SCOTT, WENDY I love you mum Tammy xXx

l SCARBRO LORRAINE: Happy Mothers Day!! Thank you for everything, couldn’t be without you love from Carly, Brad, Pat, Amy & Lilymae xxxxx

l Osborne, Starr. Happy Mothers Day to a fab Mum and Nanny. Love from Toni and Zachary xxx

l HITCHCOCK SHARON: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world, love from Andy, Ryan, Liam and Isaac xxx

l MERILION JESSICA: Happy Mothers Day, thankyou for everything. We love you lots from Summer, Ava and Callum xxx

l BASTOW CHRISTINE; Love you mum, love Andrea. XX

l Carter Betty :Happy mothers day thank for all you do from Kevin Kim l Parker Jenny : Happy mothers day lots of love from Kim kevin libby and andrew

lJanet Covell - I wish my mum was here. X thinking of you mum today and every day

lBRIERS,GWEN : With all my love on mothers day to the most loving supportive mum, and nan to Ash & Tia. Love forever, Greg xxx

l Severn Samantha: Happy Mother’s Day from your girls Elsie-Mae and Georgia xx

l GREEN, JANE: Happy Mother’s Day to a mum that somehow puts up with me and I’m so grateful to have in my life. I couldn’t live without you. Lots of love , Katie. Xxxx

l AUTY, JANET: Happy Mothers day to our beautiful, kind, supportive and incredibly brave Mum and Nannie. All our love Anna, Katharine, Seb and Harvey xxxx

l GORE LISA: happy mothers day to my hero and my best friend I love you mum xx

l Beaver Evelyn my rock and my inspiration happy mothers day lots of love always Sylvia x

l Coulson, Pearl: Happy Mothers day Nannie! Hope you have a lovely day. Love Amie & Lilly xx

l Bendall Dawn : Happy Mother’s Day. You deserve the best, all our love, Tamzyn, Travis and Tierney x

l Beaver Evelyn you are the best. mum in the world lo love you to the moon and back from Lesley Hulatt and Paul xxxx

lCOVIELLO, RAFFELINA: Happy Mother’s Day, Thank you for all you do for us! Michela & Mia XXX

l BRIDGES, JANE: Thank you for being my very own Mary Poppins and for all you do for Grandad. Happy Mother’s Day. Amber xxxx

l POLLARD, TRACY: happy mother’s day to my bestest friend, love you always.. Emma X

l WALKER, KATHLEEN: happy mother’s day, thank you for everything you do for us, we love you, love Lauren, Charlene and Melissa x

l Thompson Janet ,happy mothers day thank you for all u do love louise, Lauren,demi,kyla,kai xxxx

lThompson Karen happy mothers day to the best auntie ever ,love Lauren,demi kyla,kai xxx

lArbon Audrey thinking of you on mothers day miss you every day love Linda, Robert and family xxx

l Thompson karen ,,happy mothers day mum you are the best mum ever thank you for all you do for us love u so much gemma,Kyle,Kieran,kaylee,kian xxx

l Lofthouse Angelina ,happy mother day auntie Angelina love Lauren,demi,kyla,kai xx

l L ofthouse Angelina ,happy mothers day mum hope u have a brilliant day love Scott,Sophie ,annalize scarlet,summer,luke,Lauren, Frankiee,boe xxx

l MARIA, RUBERTO: Our lioness. You’ve always put others before yourself and for this you will always be loved. Happy Mother’s day Nonna xxxxxxx

l BAXTER, DAVINA. Happy Mothers Day, thank you for everything you do, you are amazing. Love Jeremy, Tisha, Mitchell, Malachi and Bump x

lWOODS, IONA: Happy Mothers Day Mum. We all love you loads! Love Tisha, Jezza, Mitchell, Malachi and Bump x

l WATERHOUSE, VIVIEN : Thank you for all that you do. Happy mothers day mum love Diane, Jon, Isaac and Harley x

l SIMS, EDITH Have a very special mothers day, Love from Lou, Jackie & Alan

l ROBERTS, LISA: Happy Mothers Day Mummy Leese! You are the most amazing mummy in the world, love you so much, Becca Boo xxx

l LEWIN, JILL: Happy Mother’s Day, thanks for all you do for us all, love Karen and Tracy and families x

l KIRBY, JULIE: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for us, have a lovely day. Lots of love Rebecca, Phil and Thomas xxx

l DANILE,DAVINA: you are Everything a mother should be.Happy Mother’s Day all our love Bianca,Gemma,Joseph and granddaughters xx

l Jane Nottingham happy mothers day thanks for everything you have done for us and still do now love you lots Michelle & mark xx

l Nottingham Angela, happy Mother’s Day, your an amazing mum. Love you very much ❤️

l LINFORD ROSEMARY Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do, enjoy your special day, lots of love Julie & Neil Xx

l ANDERSON, SYLVIA: Happy Mother’s Day! Love from Paul, Thomas and Bump xxx

l JONES, JUNE: Happy Mother’s Day! Lots of love from Nathan and Scarlett xx

l Osborne Theresa love you lots Grandma from Mason xxx

l SPEECHLEY MAGGIE: Happy Mother’s Day. Enjoy your special day. Lots of love Melissa, Chris and grandchildren xxx

l BENNETT SANDY: Happy Mother’s Day. Enjoy your special day. Lots of love Chris, Melissa and grandchildren xxx

l THOMSON ,JANET Happy Mother’s Day love from Nicky,Mel,Suzanne and all the grandkids and great grandchildren xxx

l MANLEY, KIM: happy Mother’s Day to the best friend I couldn’t live without. Love you always Carly xxx

l CHAFFE JUILE happy mother’s day alway in my heart miss you lots love lindsey,Ashton and boys xxx

lDE FALCO ANGELINA, Happy Mother’s Day the truly the best mum anyone could ask for. Love Francesca, Antonio, Gennaro and Orlando xxx

l Richardson Maggie: Happy mothers day to an amazing mum in heaven. We miss you so much! Love you always Michael, Steph, Lorna, Natalie, John, Vikki & Shannon xxxx

l MOORE, DIANE: Happy Mother’s Day from your fabulous daughters. Love Lottie, Emily and Ellie xxx

l GIBSON Maureen you are my everything Happy Mother’s Day lots of love Carol & Mark xxxc

l LYMBURN, ANN: Happy Mothers Day Mum x x You are always there for everyone whenever we need you. Love from Fiona, Heather & their families x x

l MURPHY BRIDGET , happy mothers day..we love you so much ..Ailsa Arianna ,kaya ,Lochlan

l BASTOW, SHARON: Happy mother’s Day to the most amazing woman in my life thank you for everything you’ve done for us Katrina.

l Sylvia fox happy mothers day your an amazing mum thank you so much for everything you have done for us, we love you so much and you deserve a special day xxx

l HUSCROFT, MARGARET: Thanks for everything you do for Aleisha and me xxx

lPaula Land: Happy Mother’s day love you lots and lots like jelly tots thanks for everything you do love Nick,Lexi xxxx

l WHITE, SARAH: happy mother’s day to the best mum ever, we love you millions. Love from Eden, Jack, Kayne and Layla x x

l RODRIGUES LOUISE: Happy mothers day!! Thank you for everything that you do for us!! Love you always Aaron, Shan and Rio xx

l WILDE, VAL: Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing Mum and Grandma. Love all your children & grandchildren xx

lFITZJOHN, KATIE & JUNE: Happy Mothers Day xxx Both gone but never forgotten lots of love from your family Charlotte, Emelye and Victoria.

l Kilmartin-disson, Sandra: happy mothers day thanks for being you love you millions. sky , Pete and girls xxxx

l MCLELLAN,WILMA Happy Mothers Day. Thank you for every thing you do. Lots of love from charlene and kiddies x

lGOODRUM, LINDA happy mothers day mum thankyou for everything you do for me and ava-mai i love you lots, happy mothers day nanny love you loads love ava-mai xx

l CARTER,KERRY happy Mother’s Day; Thankyou for everything you have done for me and your grandchildren, Thankyou for all your support I’ve been given through our sad loss of my baby this year

Love you millions mum

l FAIRBAIRN, ERICA: happy Mother’s Day from Issac, you’re the best mummy I can ever wish for xxxx

l CUTHBERT KATHLEEN: Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for all that you do for us, much love Lisa, Jason, Joe and Harry xxx

l WALKER GILL: Happy Mother’s Day, thanks for all that you do for us, love from Jason, Ian, Lisa, Joe and Harry xx

l Happy mother’s day to my amazing mum Debra Lugo Thorne who battles every day with her health. Waking up in horrendous pain every day. Regardless she continues to be there for everyone who needs her. Xx mum you are 1 in a million and I’m proud to call you my mum xxx lots of love from your daughter Leanne xx

l STIMSON,PAULINE: Happy Mother’s Day Love from Dawn, Luke, Emily & Hannah xxxx

l Happy mothers day to my beautiful mummy mel land your everything to us four girls we all love you very much love deb sophie kirstie and little lisa love you muchley mwah xxxx

l Rawlinson , Anita . Happy mothers day , thank you so much for everything you have done and still doing , love you loads, love Lee, Sandra XxxxX

l BOYCE, GEORGINA: Thank you for being you. Love you always Mum. Stephie & Roman x

l DUFFY, LORRAINE. Thankyou for being my rock, who always has my back and always stands by my side. My mother, my life. Lots of love joe and ciara martha xxx

l CARLY HYNDS: Happy mothers day I love you to pluto and back I love you love from katelin, demi

l WRIGHT DONNA happy Mother’s Day hope you have amazing day thank you for everything and the support even going to back to when we had our house fire you have been my rock and still are you are my one and only best friends love you lots xxx

l FARRANT GRACE: Happy Mother’s Day, love always Jackie Kev Jordan Kyle xx

lMICHELLE MURRAY : thank you for being the most loving & caring mother on earth you really couldnt do more for us. lots of love kirstiann and ryan xx

l POTKINS, DEBBIE : Happy mothers day we love you to the moon and back love Loraine Donna David Micheala and all your Grandkids xxx

l BEAGAN JACKIE

thank you for always being there and going way beyond what you should do

Love you always dionne xx

l Tiffany Orange happy mother,s day love isabella xxx

lBEDFORD, JEAN: Countries may separate us but it doesn’t stop you being the best. Love you, Cheryl

l REEVES PAM : Thankyou for just being you and always being there. Hope you have an amazing day x I love you with all my heart and more xxxx

l CORRY, JOANNE: Happy Mothers Day Mummy love from Xavier and Summer xx xx

l Lillian Hill - happy mothers day to an amazing mam , love from your mini me’s xx

l BRADFORD, CHRISTINE. Happy Mother’s Day; Thankyou for being amazing! You give yourself consistently, by always putting others first. You have really had to struggle, endure and overcome so much. I just want to tell you how much you are loved and we are so very grateful to have you in our lives. Lots of love from; Laura,Tyler, Brandon, Lily, Corey Harley and Jayden xxxxxxx

l EVANS CAMPBELL, SHARON: Thank you for all you do not just for us but the community as well, Lots of Love Becci & Tia xxx

l KING,PAULINE:Happy Mother’s Day from your loving children Heidi,Lucy,frank and Marvin xxx

l FARRANT GRACE.

Happy MOTHERS day love from all your children, in laws and grandchildren xxx

l CROWSON DAWN: Happy Mothers Day to my wonderful mummy. NOT only do I get to treasure you as my Mum and My Bestfriend but my kids get to have you as their beautiful nanny love you lots love from Kirsty and Logan and Harvey xxx

l BUCK PAULINE happy Mother’s Day love your grandchildren and great grandchildren xx

l BARLETTA, LISA: happy mothers day thank you for everything especially these past months we love you lots xxx

l Riley Sharon, love you more then words can say, I wish u the best Mother’s Day, love your best child Lisa Lou xxx

l Happy mum Day Samantha Best

l Angel Marie Baxter Happy mum Day

lHayle HayleySteele Happy mumDay

l WARE Christine - Happy Mothers Day, you mean the world to the five of us, love jenny, Chris, Jasper, Verity-Belle and Louis xxxxx

l DEE, PATRICIA: Happy Mother’s Day , we hope you enjoy. Thanks for everything, lots of love from Faye, Lee, Brendan & Lexi- Lee x

lJOHNSON, BRENDA: Happy Mother’s Day , we hope you enjoy. Thanks for everything, lots of love from Faye, Lee, Brendan & Lexi- Lee x

l BRADER , KAREN , happy mother’s day love kj , bungle and Roy xxx

lMEASE , DAWN , happy Mother’s Day , love brendon and Henley xx

l THULBOURN, MARGARET happy Mother’s Day lots of love kayleigh, Kathryn and John xxx

l BAXTER, JENNIFER: Thank you for bringing me up as 1 of your own and always being there for me! Happy Mothers Day Nan love Meme x

lSTANTON, CAROL: Happy mothers day nanny love alexis & mummy! Xx

l IZZO, PATRICIA: Happy Mother’s Day mum, thanks for being the best ever! Love you Michael, Amanda,Daniel, Lucia and the rest of the family xxx

l PERRY JUNE:happy Mother’s Day to a wonderful mum/nan lots of love Gemma an girls xx

l AHMED SANIYYA:happy first Mother’s Day mummy lots of love your one an only Elijah xx

l Baxter Jennifer happy mother’s day from your loving daughter melanie xx

l SMILEY, VIV: Happy mothers day to a great mum/nanny. Love from Stacey, Alexander, Faith, Coby, Emily and Myla xx

l CARR, JULIE: Happy mothers day to a great mum/nanny. Love from Ian, Aj, Kian, Coby, Alicia and Myla xx

l CHILVERS, BRENDA: Happy Mother’s Day. A constant inspiration to those around you. Hold your head up high and be proud of yourself. Love you lots. Xx

l THOROGOOD NATALIE: Happy Mothers day to the best mum. We all love you lots from Bethany, Rhys, Dylan & Braydon xXx

l ROBERTSON MARIA, HAPPY MOTHERS DAY WE ARE VERY LUCKY TO HAVE YOU AS OUR MUM

LOVE TAMMIE KIMBERLEY LEANNE SCOTT X

lMORTON JULIE: Happy mother’s day to our amazing mum lots of love from Chloe,Kayleigh,Caitlin,Kurtis and Caleb Xx

l ASPELL, HILARY: Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum, nanny ever, thank you for all you do for us all xxxx

l Valerie Jenkins happy Mother’s Day thank you for everything you do love Kim and Billy x

l EDWARDS CAROLINE: Happy mothers day, thankyou for all that you Do, lots of love Kelly & Stacie xx

l Happy mother’s day , AMANDA IZZO .Love you loads xxx

lCOLE, KAREN: Happy Mother’s day! You’re such an incredible mum and role model love you lots! Holly and James x

l BIRD SONIA: Happy mothers day beautiful mumma, enjoy your day. Love Jamie-Lee xxx

l Maguire Rhona, from your loving children Lola daisy Robert Tallulah xx

l GARNER Fiona most amazing mum and nana we are so lucky to have you. Thank you for everything you do for us love Tass and Arabella

l Barratt Debbie : happy Mother’s Day to the best mum any one could ask for thanks for all I do for me and tash love you lots

l TOWNSEND, MARGARET: You are such a wonderful mum and nana. Happy mothers day. Thanks for everything you do for us. Loads of love Loubs, Mark, Amelia and Harper xx

l SOAR, CAROL: Happpppppy Mother’s Day to the best Mum and Nan! Love you lots Adelaide, Mark, Edward and Daniel aka batman and Robin x

l LONG, JANE, happy Mother’s Day to the worlds best mum and nanny we love you millions Kayleigh Danny Samantha Alfie Lexi faith and Mathew xx

l CAMERON ALEXANDRIA: Happy mothers day mum your the best mum in the world I love you millions forever love Rhona xxx

l MAGUIRE RHONA, Happy mothers day to one in a billion. Best mum ever love you so much Lola May Daisy Tallulah and Robert xxx

l WADSLEY, Valerie: forever in our hearts and always loved - CAMJGSDP, ADCB, SRTV

l YOUNGUN SMITH : Happy Mothers Day From Your Best Looking Daughter xx

lLISIA LAND you know me and the kids couldn’t live with out you mean so much to us all we all love you Nick,Shay,Lexi,Theo

l WRIGHT, JOANNE: Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for us. You are an incredible mum, nan and we are forever grateful for you. Love from Caroline, Daniel, Shannon and Connor xxx

l Templeman Louise.We love you mum. thank you for being there for us.from Rhys....Regan..... and baby sister soon xxxxxxx

l Happy Mother’s Day, Dianne Pollard I love you lots xxx

l Reed Kelly. we thank our lord for you being our mum. love you .Brooke. Mylee. Elijah.Micah xxxxx

l SCIBELLI DORA Thank you for being the most incredible mother. We are so lucky to have you. You couldn’t do more for us. Love You, P,G,T&V xx

l REDHEAD, STELLA: Wishing you a very happy and relaxing Mother’s Day. Lots of love from Danni, James, Aimee, Georgie & Sam xx

l TAYLOR, JACKIE: Sending love across the miles for a Happy Mother’s Day. Love and miss you! Heidi xx

l Matthews, Julia

Thank you for all you (and dad) do for us

l Buckingham, Jane

Thank you for everything you do for us (and dad) From your son (and family) in Cyprus

l LINDSEY MANDY... Happy mothers day to the greatest mum and nan love you loads love Charlene Lillie poppy Logan and Jaffa x

l MARIA MURRAY Happy Mothers Day Thank you for all you do for us, we love you to the moon and back love Petra & Josie xxx

l FRENCH, LINDA : Happy Mother’s day love from Alan, Dawn, Lewis and Maisey xxx

l MARSDEN, RITA : Happy Mother’s Day, I hope you realise how privileged you are to have me x x x

l HALL TANYA: Happy Mother’s Day to the definition of our super woman. Love from all of us xxx

l HOLLAND DEBBIE: Just an I love you from son to mum xxx

l Morrow, Sarah

To the best Step Mum in the world, Thank You for giving Me a second chance and helping Me with Your wisdom and advice. Forever greatful. With Love Dave

l Paula Mckue thank you for being the best mum ever All the stuff you do for me and the others you have done your best love you and happy Mother’s Day x

lRADWELL, JILL: Happy Mother’s Day to the best nanny,thank you for everything! Love from Alfie-James