Youngsters encouraged to sign up for free Easter holiday activities in Peterborough

Activities are available at 50 different venues across Peterborough

Parents looking to keep their children entertained over the Easter holidays are being encouraged to sign up for various activities.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) is offering a fun programme for eligible school-age children, including individual and team sports, traditional games and creative arts.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme aims to provide healthy food and enriching activities for primary and secondary school-aged children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals. Bookings open on Monday 10 March to secure your places.”

During the Easter school holidays, eligible children can access up to four, four-hour sessions at no cost. The sessions will include a healthy meal and a variety of exciting activities.

All sessions are fully funded by the Department for Education (DfE) and encourage children to:

• Eat healthily over the school holidays

• Be active during the school holidays

• Take part in engaging and enriching activities

• Have a greater knowledge of health and nutrition

• Be more engaged with local opportunities

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I’m delighted that we are once again offering these sessions which have previously proved very popular. There are a wide range of different activities on offer throughout the Easter holidays which children of all ages can enjoy.

“These sessions provide healthy food and activities that enable children to interact with other children and encourage them to try out new things. If your child is eligible, then please have a look at what is on offer near you. For parents with children with SEND I’d urge you to look on the website and call those providers you are interested in to see what they can offer you and your child.”

There are 50 different venues across Peterborough offering activities. To find out more visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/haf