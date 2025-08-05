Whittlesey nursery 'devastated' to announce closure after 14 years

Sally Day Care in Whittlesey has announced that it has closed after 14 years.

The early years setting, which offered full day care for children between the ages of one and four, will close its doors this month.

The nursery was rated Good in all areas by Ofsted and, at the time of its last inspection, employed four members of childcare staff.

Speaking about the decision to close, the owners said that they were ‘absolutely devastated’ to have to close due to health concerns.

A message from Sally Day Care said: “Unfortunately Sally Day Care is closing down due to health reasons.

"We are grateful to those who have kept us in business over the last 14 years. It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome each child through our doors and into our hearts.

"We are absolutely devastated that we have had to make this decision and wish everyone well for the future.”