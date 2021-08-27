Foundation set up in name of popular Peterborough security guard raises over £1000 for good causes

Roy Gilmore.

Friends and family of Roy Gilmore have said they would like to set up a trust in his name after the popular figure in the city passed away earlier this month.

Roy was well known from his security roles at several local sports clubs such as Peterborough United, Peterborough Panthers speedway and Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey. Since his passing, many have noted how they will miss his sense of humour and his willingness to help anyone.

With these principles in mind, the trust has already begun to raise funds for causes close to Roy’s heart such as supporting underprivileged children, animal welfare charities and community support groups.

Already, over £1000 has been raised and this will be used to support causes both in the city and in Roy’s hometown, Liverpool.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Roy Gilmore was a well known face around Peterborough, hugely respected by his friends and peers, he was always smiling and was always willing to help anyone and everyone, if it needed doing he would sort it. In his soft scouse accent, nothing was too much trouble for Roy. ‘I’ll sort it mate!’

“With this strongly in our minds we would like to set up The Roy Gilmore Trust, to continue his ethos of helping anyone who needs it, and doing it with a smile, we would like to help charities within the Peterborough area and in his home town of Liverpool, to help with underprivileged children, getting them into clubs if they’re unable to afford it, help with animal rescue charities, and community support groups. Wherever we can help we would like to do this in honour of Roy.

“If you feel you are able to help us in achieving our goals we would be hugely grateful. We aim to continue working on future fundraising events for The Roy Gilmore Trust and will post updates and share where we have been able to help in the community. Thank you for your support.”