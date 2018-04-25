Exclusive: Krispy Kreme is heading for Peterborough city centre

Everybody’s favourite donoughts are coming to the city centre, it can be revealed.

The American chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a new outlet - expected to be in the Queensgate Shopping Centre - later this year.

Krispy Kreme

The move comes two years after a Krispy Kreme drive-thru restaurant and production hub for the region - which supplies fresh doughnuts to all Krispy Kreme in-store cabinets within a one hour radius - opened in Hampton.

Queensgate have so far not commented and Krispy Kreme remain coy on the exact location.

However, Neil Williamson, UK Operations Director for Krispy Kreme, said: “We’re hoping to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to Peterborough town centre very soon. We will be delighted to share location and opening dates with you as soon as they’re confirmed.”