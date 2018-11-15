Every Wetherspoons in and around Peterborough ranked from best to worst

JD Wetherspoon is a well-loved national pub chain, popular for good value food and drink.

There are a number of Wetherspoons pubs located in Peterborough and its surrounding area, but some are considered better than others, with visitors taking to TripAdvisor to rate them in terms of quality of food, service and experience.

Here is every Wetherspoons pub in the region ranked from the best to the worst, according to reviewers.

1. The Ivy Wall

Rated as 'excellent' by 32 per cent of customers, The Ivy Wall is praised for its good value food and welcoming feel, with the steak, curry, and fish and chips being among the pub’s most popular items.

Visit: 18–19 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ

2. The Draper's Arms

Commended for its cheap breakfast and lunch menu, diners won't have to break the bank for a tasty meal at The Draper’s Arms, and they can expect quick and friendly service from staff, too.

Visit: 29–31 Cowgate, Peterborough, PE1 1LZ

3. Sandford House

Serving as both a hotel and a restaurant, visitors were impressed by the nice atmosphere, speedy service and great prices here, noting there was plenty of choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Visit: George Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3BD

4. The Hippodrome

Awarded a rating of 'very good' by 44 per cent of reviewers, this March-based Wetherspoons is popular for its central location close to the town's main shopping area and cheap drinks, with pints being a favourite choice among visitors.

Visit: Dartford Road, March, PE15 8AQ

5. The Stamford Post

With its large and airy interior, customers commend the nice atmosphere of The Stamford Post, noting it offers a great selection of real ales, bottled beers and ciders, as well as an enjoyable lunch menu.

Visit: 7 Sheep Market, Stamford, PE9 2QZ

6. The George Hotel

Housed inside a grade II listed building, this Whittlesey-based pub is praised for its hearty breakfasts and affordable prices, although reviewers complain of poor service and a dirty interior.

Visit: 10 Market Place, Whittlesey, PE7 1AB

7. The Swan & Angel

The grilled halloumi, mixed grill and eggs benedict at The Swan & Angel win recommendations from visitors, with reviewers also commending the warm atmosphere and friendly staff, earning it an average rating of 3.5 out of five overall.

Visit: 8/9 Market Hill, St Ives, PE27 5AL

8. The Wheatsheaf Inn

Described as a “typical Wetherspoons” by some reviewers, visitors can expect a menu comprising all the staple pub food at cheap prices here.

But The Wheatsheaf Inn lost points for poor customer service, cold food and dirty tables, and was branded “terrible” by 13 per cent of reviewers.

Visit: 18–22 Church Terrace, Wisbech, PE13 1BL

9. The College Arms

While The College Arms offers great value food and drink, reviewers were unimpressed by the allegedly rude and slow service of staff, unclean interior and poor food, giving it an average rating of three out of five from visitors.

Visit: 40 The Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS