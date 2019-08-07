Enjoy a relaxed vibe at new Cambridgeshire pub and restaurant

A £600,000 investment has created Cambridgeshire’s latest food and drink destination, combining the relaxed vibe and affordability of a pub with the quality of food and service of a casual restaurant.

The new and impressive Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub has opened on the Colmworth Business Park in St Neots with renovated interiors and exteriors. With a wide range of comfortable seating, including booths for families and groups, and bar stools for perching, it’s the perfect place to relax. Once they’ve excused themselves from the table, kids can revel in the designated soft play area complete with games and slides.

The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub

A place to unwind and feel at home or drop in when you’re busy, the casual venue is open seven days a week, from breakfast and brunch through to dinner, drinks and Sunday roasts. Welcoming friends, families and solo diners, the varied seasonal menu has been designed to satisfy every craving and is packed with perfect pairings from classic fish and chips through to a cheeky gin and tonic and brownies and ice cream.

Whether it’s coffee and crumpets, tea and toast or fuelling up with a full English, The Highwayman’s unlimited breakfasts are a great way to start the day. At £9.50 per person (with kids eating free), including as many coffee and juice refills required to get you going, The Highwayman has got mornings covered. There are unlimited helpings of freshly prepared bacon, free-range eggs cooked any way you like, bubble & squeak, mushrooms and black pudding, as well as American-style buttermilk pancakes and sourdough crumpets. For a more continental experience, choose from a wide variety of baked goods such as croissants, pain au chocolat, muffins and bagels whilst healthier options include fresh fruit salad, granola, porridge and organic yoghurt.

At The Highwayman, the all-day dining menu features grazers, flatbreads and specials, alongside grills and hearty pub classics. Small plates, ideal as a starter or for sharing, include sticky chicken and duck wings and hog roast bites, whilst groups can tuck into a Moroccan style lamb kofta with houmous and mint, paired with a carafe of wine or some cocktails. Comforting and familiar classics such as lasagne, hand battered fish and chips, burgers and grills also feature as well as lighter dishes (all 600kcal or less) such as a burrito bowl salad, spicy noodles and a chicken and chorizo parcel pie.

Daytime Deals offer a wide selection of dishes from Monday through to Friday, with two main courses for just £8.99, from noon until 6pm. Tiny tums are also catered for – kids can eat two courses of freshly prepared food for just £1 with the purchase of an adult main meal, Monday to Thursday, 3.30pm – 5.30pm.

The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub

Sundays were made for families and friends to laze and graze over roast dinners, craft beers and bottles of robust reds and The Highwayman offering does not disappoint. Choose from topside beef, turkey, lamb shank or roasted root vegetable wellington, served with all the trimmings for only £9.99 for adults and £4.99 for kids.

Whatever your tipple, The Highwayman has all bases covered. Brews include craft beers and ciders, cask ales and wines available by the glass, bottle or carafe. It’s not only the beer that comes on draught, there’s wine and fizz on tap as well as passion fruit martinis and Mojitos – best enjoyed with sharing grazers of feta, olives, houmous and bread twists. Gin and tonic takes centre stage and comes in a classic serve or with elderflower, lemon and thyme or strawberries, all expertly made with a selection of premium gins and Fever Tree tonic.