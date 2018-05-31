Early-rising donut lover beats the queues to bag year’s supply of Krispy Kreme at Queensgate store opening

An early morning donut tasted doubly sweet for one eager Krispy Kreme customer this morning.

Christian Hart was at the front of the 55 strong queue in Queensgate Shopping Centre, near Boots, today to mark the opening of Krispy Kreme’s new store and bag himself a year’s supply of donuts.

Happy customers at the new store

Christian, who arrived at the shopping centre at 7am, said, “I’m so excited to have won a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, I can’t wait to tell my friends. My favourite is the apple pie which I can eat all year round now!”

Not only did Christian bag himself a tasty prize, the first dozen in the queue also picked up exclusive goody bags, while on the spot prizes were dished out to unsuspecting customers throughout the day.

Neil Williamson, operations director at Krispy Kreme, said: “What a brilliant morning we’ve had, it was great to spread the joy of Krispy Kreme even further throughout the city.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came down. The welcome and support that we received from our Peterborough fans has been brilliant – long may it continue!”

The first customers

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Krispy Kreme to Queensgate Shopping Centre which will offer our shoppers another excellent food choice.

“This is an exciting time for Queensgate with the recent announcement of our cinema operator, and this addition sees another hugely popular brand join our excellent retail mix.”