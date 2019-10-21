Discover what Rutland has to offer food lovers

The third Discover Rutland Food & Drink Week - celebrating the array of food and drink providers and producers across the county - takes place from October 26 to November 3.

Running throughout the week is the Discover Rutland Set Menu, with a host of places to eat providing a special Discover Rutland set menu, showcasing local produce and producers.

The impressive list of venues taking part features Barnsdale Lodge, Berkeley Arms (Wymondham), Don Paddy’s (Uppingham), The Falcon (Uppingham), The Fox (North Luffenham), Fox & Hounds (Exton), Hambleton Hall, Hitchen’s Barn (Oakham), The King’s Arms (Wing), The Lake Isle (Uppingham), The Marquess of Exeter (Lyddington), Normanton Park Hotel, The Olive Branch (Clipsham), The Vaults (Uppingham), The Wheatsheaf (Langham) and Hunters Bar & Kitchen (Oakham).

Starting the foody festivities is Oakham’s Farmers Market on the Saturday, which is then followed by an entire week of food and drink related special events and promotions county-wide. Highlights include the new Uppingham Beer Festival (October 25 to 27) and, on Sunday, October 27 (11am–3pm), the Rutland Food & Drink Festival, with stalls from local producers spread across Oakham’s Market Place, High Street and Castle. There’ll also be the chance to meet some local food and drink producers at open days and workshops across the county, for example Two Chimps Coffee School (live roasting demonstation) on October 29 at 6.30pm.

The first Uppingham Food Festival takes place on Saturday, November 2, 9am–6pm, and the following day from 10am–5pm in the Market Place.

Finally, on the evening of November 3 (6.45pm - midnight), the Discover Rutland Annual Ball is being hosted at Rutland Water Golf Course. It promises to be a wonderful event, with canapes, a four-course dinner and entertainment. Tickets for the ball, available from The Falcon Hotel in Uppingham, are £50 each, or £45 for a table of 10.

Further details about the events can be found on the Discover Rutland website: www.discover-rutland.co.uk/food-week