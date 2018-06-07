City centre restaurant closes after just a year

A Romanian restaurant which offered a taste of south east Europe to Peterborough diners has closed.

La Bucatarie, which opened last June in New Road in the city centre, put the “business closed” signs on the doors earlier this week.

A lack of trade during the week has been cited for the unexpected demise of the venue, known for its pork dishes and wide variety of soups.

La Bucatarie, with its large images reflecting its Romanian heritage - including a painting of Vlad The Impaler and the Parliament building in Bucharest - opened as a spin off from the Turkish Kitchen restaurant, next door.

Its closure leaves Turkish Kitchen - which fared well in this year’s British kebab Awards - as the only venue down New Road still trading with Jimmy’s World of Spice having closed in January and the nightclub strip long gone.

Annette Henn, part of the team behind Turkish Kitchen, said while La Bucatarie had proved popular on Saturdays and Sundays, it was not enough to make up for the quiet days during the week.