Yaxley community brings Christmas cheer to residents in care homes with festive presents

All 32 residents received wonderful gifts to open on Christmas Day.

In only an hour of their Christmas gift appeal, the Yaxley Branch of the Royal British Legion (YBRBL) had volunteers from the village taking on the role of Father Christmas for every resident in Olivemede Care Home, Hawthorn Road. Villagers were asked to personalise a Christmas present with treats they think their matched resident might like and a Christmas card or note. Branch Secretary at the YBRBL, Allison Lenihan-Norris wanted to give back to residents in care homes after facing another tough year through the pandemic. She said: “Last year was a very difficult year for everyone but especially for people living in care homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Yaxley Branch Royal British Legion really wanted to do something for the local care home residents so they were aware that we were all thinking of them and that they had not been forgotten.

“Because this went so well last year, we decided that we should continue to do this each year and once again all 32 Residents were snapped up immediately after being posted on the Yaxley Gazette Facebook page.” The gifts were delivered at the door to adhere with social distancing guidelines but Allison hopes that when Coronavirus restrictions allow, they can hold an afternoon tea dance where the local residents and residents of the care home can meet.