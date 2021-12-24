Yaxley community brings Christmas cheer to residents in care homes with festive presents
The community in Yaxley pulls together to bring Christmas cheer to residents in local care home.
In only an hour of their Christmas gift appeal, the Yaxley Branch of the Royal British Legion (YBRBL) had volunteers from the village taking on the role of Father Christmas for every resident in Olivemede Care Home, Hawthorn Road. Villagers were asked to personalise a Christmas present with treats they think their matched resident might like and a Christmas card or note. Branch Secretary at the YBRBL, Allison Lenihan-Norris wanted to give back to residents in care homes after facing another tough year through the pandemic. She said: “Last year was a very difficult year for everyone but especially for people living in care homes.
“The Yaxley Branch Royal British Legion really wanted to do something for the local care home residents so they were aware that we were all thinking of them and that they had not been forgotten.
“Because this went so well last year, we decided that we should continue to do this each year and once again all 32 Residents were snapped up immediately after being posted on the Yaxley Gazette Facebook page.” The gifts were delivered at the door to adhere with social distancing guidelines but Allison hopes that when Coronavirus restrictions allow, they can hold an afternoon tea dance where the local residents and residents of the care home can meet.
Diana, Manager at OliveMede Care Home was incredibly touched by the community pulling together this festive period. She said: “I am honoured to work in a village that supports the home like no other, the support we have received since start of the pandemic is amazing , be it Christmas presents, helping to source goods that were difficult to obtain , but also blankets or other items that were donated throughout the year and the calls from people to make sure we are doing ok at Olivemede. “I think it is very important for the residents that the community they live in and are still part of has not forgotten about them in a very uncertain and difficult time” Lesley Carline, whose mum lives in the care home found the gestures heartwarming. She said: “It’s a wonderful thing to do. My mum is at Olivemede, we brought her here in January from the North East to be near us, as Alzheimers has taken it’s toll. The team are amazing and this is a testament to what a wonderful village we live in.”