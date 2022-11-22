The Cathedral Square ice rink is taking shape ahead of its opening on Friday this week.

The rink building is now in place in Peterborough city centre ahead of the grand opening, with finishing touches now taking place to ensure the ice is ready for Friday.

The outdoor rink is one of the centre pieces in Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations, and takes its place alongside the 40ft tree.

Work taking place to get the ice rink on Cathedral Square ready

Peterborough’s ice hockey team, the Phantoms, will officially open the rink on Friday, alongside the cast of The Key Theatre’s panto, Dick Whittington.

The Phantoms will be on the ice between 1pm and 3pm on Friday, while the panto cast will arrive at 5pm.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are delighted that the Peterborough Phantoms want to use our real ice rink. It will be a spectacle to see them skating in the city centre and I hope people will come down and show their support for this local team. I can’t wait to see the pantomime characters either – wonder who will be good at ice skating, will it be Queen Rat or Tommy the Cat?”

Emily Woods Head of Marketing and Promotions for the Peterborough Phantoms said: “We are really excited to be skating somewhere as historical as the Cathedral Square, it will be a bit different from playing at Planet Ice! We hope to entertain the crowds as well as prepare ourselves for the upcoming fixture against Bracknell Bees IHC.”

The Key Theatre panto is running from 25 November to 8 January.

Provided by Dash Events Ltd and sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn, the new 20mx20m real ice rink is fun for all ages and will be open from 10am to 8pm (Sun-Thur) and 10am to 10pm (Fri-Sat) until the new year, January 4. Walk-ins are available but it is advised to pre-book your tickets to avoid the queues.

You can buy tickets online, starting from £6 depending on your session and ticket type. Find out more online at www.peterborough-ice.com