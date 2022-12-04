Families to light up Peterborough for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice this Christmas

Two Peterborough homes will shine extra brightly this festive season with a spectacular Christmas light display to raise vital funds for charity.

The festive fundraisers, featuring hundreds of twinkling lights and fun Christmas-themed inflatables are being organised by David Wooldridge from Longthorpe and Daryl Ward, and his partner, Brian Bell, from Orton Brimbles in aid of Sue Ryder which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the first time that Daryl and Brian have hosted their charity light display at their home, 11 Everingham to raise money for the charity. Daryl said: “I used to work for the ambulance service and I would bring people to Sue Ryder, so I have seen first-hand the incredible work that takes place there.

This will be the seventh Christmas light fundraiser that local landscaper, David Wooldridge, has held at his home on Longthorpe Green for Sue Ryder.

“It’s a charity right on our door-step too and you just never know when you might need the support of their services yourself or for a loved one.”

The couple’s display, including traditional chasing Christmas lights, reindeers and sleighs, inflatables and so much more, will be open from Friday 2nd December until Friday 6th January, 4pm-10pm each evening. All donations from visitors will go directly to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over in Longthorpe this will be the seventh Christmas light fundraiser that local landscaper, David Wooldridge, has held at his home on Longthorpe Green for Sue Ryder. Last year David raised an incredible £4,000 and won the best Christmas Lights in Peterborough competition, held by MP Paul Bristow.

David’s display features thousands of multi-coloured LED lights and light up LED inflatables including snowmen, Father Christmas', dinosaurs, dragons and many more spanning across his front and back garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl and Brian's spectacular display

Each year, David changes his display and has many new additions for 2022. In David’s back garden will be a grotto with a large singing and dancing Father Christmas glistening with Christmas decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “My dad had cancer for many years and I knew eventually he would need the care of a hospice. In his final days, he was cared for at a Sue Ryder Hospice - they were so helpful and couldn’t do enough for him.”