Countdown to Christmas has begun

Belton House near Grantham has a glittering Illuminated Trail back this year, from 25 November to 2 January 2022.

Get your Christmas sparkle on, and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Belton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland.

Meanwhile, not too far away, there are plans for the biggest and most spectacular festive season ever staged at Belvoir Castle - which will see the fairy-tale home transformed for A Regency Christmas and its historic gardens illuminated with a magical light trail.

Opening November 15 to January 2, the Regency Castle will be transformed into a festive spectacular by leading interior designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

Brand new for 2021, the Enlightened Light Trail will see the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden and Spiral Walk transformed into a magical trail lit by thousands of twinkling lights from November 26 to January 1. A 3D projection will be beamed onto the facade of the castle while interactive light up games and a custom soundscape will create a breathtaking experience suitable for all the family to enjoy.

The Old Kitchen will be transformed into a Regency Santa’s Grotto for weekend visits while the Engine Yard will have its own Santa’s Grotto open every weekend over Christmas.

