Christmas tree collection: when do Christmas trees get picked up in Peterborough?

The party poppers have all been popped, the bottles are empty and the fairy lights are off.

Another Christmas has rushed on by, followed by another New Year's and now it's time to get things cleared up and ready for 2020.

Make sure to have your tree down by 7 January - it's bad luck! Picture: Shutterstock

But what to do about that big green thing in the middle of your living room?

If you have a real Christmas tree this year, there are plenty of good ways to dispose of it.

Can Christmas trees be recycled?

The Christmas tree is the centrepiece of any home’s festive makeover and, for many people, a real tree is a must. However, it would be a real shame to be discarding a whole tree every year after just a couple of weeks of use.

Fortunately, real Christmas trees can be effectively recycled – shredded into wood chippings or which are then used in parks and woodland areas, or turned into compost.

Interestingly, over in the Shetlands, Christmas trees are incinerated to provide hot water for locals through the coldest part of the year.

Having your tree disposed off properly can reduce its carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent. A real tree which is chipped or composted can ultimately have negligible, or even negative carbon emissions.

Comparatively, the carbon footprint of a two foot artificial tree is more than twice that of a real tree that ends up in a landfill. A fake tree also has to be used at least 10 times before it can be considered more environmentally friendly than a real tree.

Ultimately, more than 10 times as many fake trees end up getting incinerated each year.

So if you have a real tree, once you’re done using your tree to spread festive cheer, you can use it to help keep your hometown green.

How can I recycle my tree?

In the UK, most local councils will collect Christmas trees as part of their regular rubbish collection. Different councils have different requirements for this – some want it chopped up and placed in the appropriate bin, while others will take it whole.

Some councils charge for this service, others provide it for free and some are unable to provide it at all – in this case, the best option is to take your tree to a recycling centre. Your council’s website should contain instructions on where to find your nearest centre.

How can I recycle my tree in Peterborough?

Peterborough Counci's garden waste collection service provides an easy, eco-friendly way for you to get rid of your Christmas tree.

For an annual subscription fee, they will provide you with a brown bin for all your garden waste and collect it once a fortnight. After Christmas, just chop up your tree and chuck it in too.

Alternatively, Christmas trees can be taken to the household recycling centre at Dodson House, Fengate.

For more information, visit the Peterborough council website.