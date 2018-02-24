Cabbage curry . . . it tastes better than it sounds

I know what you are thinking - cabbage curry? I promise you it actually tastes better than it sounds. So, let’s take a look at the humble cabbage, definitely not the sexiest vegetable in the world, it’s not like the exotic shiitake mushroom or creamy, velvety avocado.

Also, when we think of plain boring cabbage, we are transported back to our schooldays when we were served overcooked, boiled cabbage in a soggy lump. As a child, I couldn’t think of anything duller than boring cabbage! Well actually, I tell a lie...the custard was pretty awful too!.. Ok, I know I am digressing, which is the norm for me, so back to this week’s subject.

The usual perception of cabbage is that it is a reliable vegetable that serves its purpose quite well in a crunchy coleslaw, or pickled and served as sauerkraut - but I want to give cabbage a hot and spicy makeover.

I want to change the perception we have of this underused, modest vegetable. I want to teach you to make cabbage with character.

Enter my gorgeous cabbage curry, I often make it for my family, but don’t really make for my clients as it doesn’t seem to get the attention that Aloo Gobi does, and it’s not as popular as a Tarka Daal. But, I promise you, once you have made this recipe, you will make it time and time again.

Try the recipe and feel free to let me know how you get on - just follow the recipe, add a little chilli, a pinch of love and top with coriander. Simple!

Preparation Time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 medium onions, thinly sliced; 1 medium white cabbage, sliced; 1 tin of chopped tomatoes, 400g; 1 tsp cumin powder; 1 tsp chilli powder; 4 tbsp vegetable oil; 2 cloves crushed garlic; 2 tbsp of fresh chopped coriander; 1 heap tsp salt.

METHOD

1. Use a heavy based pan (with a lid) and add oil and sliced onions. Fry the onions until they are lightly golden brown.

2. Add the garlic and cook on medium for 1 minute.

3. Now add the tomatoes, chilli powder, cumin, salt and cook for 10 minutes until sauce is reduced to a thick consistency (keep stirring, add a little water if the curry sauce sticks to the bottom of the pan).

4. Add the cabbage, and cook in the curry sauce for approx 10 minutes, keep stirring. The cabbage will wilt down and take on all the lovely flavours of the spicy sauce.

5. Then add the fresh coriander, 3 tbsp of water, cover the pan and simmer on low for 5 minutes. Finally enjoy with hot naan and cucumber raita

