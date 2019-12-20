Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Peterborough over the festive period

Avoid a rubbish Christmas by taking a note of this year's bin collection dates.

With all the eating, drinking and gift-giving that goes on over the holiday period, it's easy to end up with your bins overflowing by the end of it.

Some of your bins might not get collected as usual over the festive period

Of course, everyone needs some time off, so the collection dates do change a little over Christmas.

If you don't want to wake up to 2020 surrounded by empty boxes and torn up wrapping paper, it might be a good idea to take a note of when you bins will be collected this time around.

Peterborough bin times

The following changes have been made to bin collections over Christmas and New Year:

- Bins due to be collected on December 24 will be picked up on December 23

- Bins due to be collected on December 25 will be picked up on December 24

- Bins due to be collected on December 26 will be picked up on December 27

- Bins due to be collected on December 27 will be picked up on December 28

- Bins due to be collected on December 31 will be picked up on December 31

- Bins due to be collected on January 1 will be picked up on January 2

- Bins due to be collected on January 2 will be picked up on January 3

- Bins due to be collected on January 3 will be picked up on January 4

Collection times will return to normal on January 7, 2020.

The brown bin service will resume on January 14, 2020