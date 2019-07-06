Beating loneliness with Stamford’s Cosy Club

Cosy Club Stamford has launched an initiative that aims to combat loneliness in people across the UK in a partnership with charity Independent Age.

Free Teas For Those In Need will be taking place at 10-11am each Wednesday in the restaurant.

Free Teas For Those In Need encourages local communities to pop in and enjoy a free cup of tea while connecting and chatting with new people.

Amber Wood, Managing Director of Cosy Club commented: “Loneliness isn’t an issue that affects just one group of people in our society, it can affect everyone of all ages and abilities across the country, with sometimes devastating impact. We are looking forward to partnering with Independent Age to try and make a difference to those who need it most.

“There is no catch to Free Teas For Those In Need, we just believe that it’s a nice thing to do in our community, and hope that everyone passes this on to someone they know, or family members who may benefit from meeting new people, and a good cup of tea of course!”

Commenting on the initiative, Lucy Harmer, Director of Services at Independent Age, said, “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Cosy Club on Free Teas For Those In Need. It will help bring communities together and, on a practical level, will provide our volunteers and the older people we help with a safe, neutral place to meet.

“Hopefully it will also help to encourage people of all ages to mix more, with new mums drinking tea alongside older people, and help them realise they have more in common than they think.”

Free Teas for Those in Need launched on July 3.