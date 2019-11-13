A first look inside new Whittlesey restaurant Homme Nouveau

Fine dining... with a twist.. comes to Whittlesey this weekend.

Already fully booked, Homme Nouveau, on the Market Place, opens its doors for proper on Friday after a couple of soft-opening trial runs this week. It means Chris Newman, the man behind the venture, which has taken up residence in the former Hub’s Place bar, fulfills a long-held ambition - to be chef patron of his own restaurant. The a la carte menu of Chris’ design - he learned his craft at the renowned Bow Window restaurant in Ramsey - will be served 6pm to 9pm, Wednesday to Monday, although lunchtime menus, including Sunday lunch (12pm to 2pm) will come online later in the month. And with hundreds of bookings already taken, Chris is raring to go. I am pleased with how everything has come together,” said Chris who only got the keys at the beginning of the month. “In the space of seven or eight days we have given it a new look - from red and cream to a lovely grey. It is warm, homely and smart without being pretentious,” he added. “We want to give very good service, cooking good food made with good ingredients with a playful twist of course.”

1. Homme Nouveau which opens on Friday. Chris Newman at his Homme Nouveau restaurant at Whittlesey. EMN-190911-171333009 Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Homme Nouveau which opens on Friday. Chris Newman at his Homme Nouveau restaurant at Whittlesey. EMN-190911-170913009 Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Homme Nouveau which opens on Friday. Chris Newman at his Homme Nouveau restaurant at Whittlesey. EMN-190911-170924009 Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Homme Nouveau which opens on Friday. Chris Newman at his Homme Nouveau restaurant at Whittlesey. EMN-190911-170935009 Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more