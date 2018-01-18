A feast of Polish food and music at Peterborough restaurant

Polish food ambassador Damian Wawrzyniak came to the attention of Peterborough diners early last year when he announced he was bringing his Polish Feast tour to the city.

Twelve months on he now owns the feast venue - the House of Feasts at Eye Green. And later this month he will be hosting another Polish Feast - an afternoon of food and music at the Crowland Road venue before going out on tour once more- this time putting one on in New York.

House of Feasts reopens tomorrow after a New Year break, and hosts the Polish Feast on Sunday, January 28. There are some places still available. Contact Damian and his team on 01733 221279.

In early summer he will host an event to celebrate 100th Anniversary of Polish Independence with the Polish Embassy holding honorary patronage.