9 of the best places for breakfast in Peterborough - according to TripAdvisor
If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Peterborough.
These are nine of the best breakfast spots in the city, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Fontanellas
Good value breakfast, well cooked and arrived fast. Friendly service too and welcomes families. Parking on-street, but no problems finding a space close enough when we visited on a Saturday. TripAdvisor reviewer