Breakfasts

9 of the best places for breakfast in Peterborough - according to TripAdvisor

If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Peterborough.

These are nine of the best breakfast spots in the city, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Good value breakfast, well cooked and arrived fast. Friendly service too and welcomes families. Parking on-street, but no problems finding a space close enough when we visited on a Saturday. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Fontanellas

Fab fresh food, super friendly staff .. can't wait to go again. Really good selection of freshly prepared food, from breakfasts to lunch to lite bites. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Lightbox Cafe

Great Breakfast and excellent service. Very reasonable pricing and the restaurant is very clean with a good selection of Italian produce available to purchase. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. Fratelli Tavola Calda

We ordered the full English, eggs benedict and French toast. All was hot, clearly freshly cooked and excellent. Possibly, the best breakfast Ive had in Peterborough. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Cote Brasserie

