Sunday lunch

9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Peterborough according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Peterborough has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.

These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in Peterborough according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Went for a Sunday lunch with the family. I can describe the whole experience we had with one word - Superb!

1. The Red Lion, King Street

Went for a Sunday lunch with the family. I can describe the whole experience we had with one word - Superb!
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The Sunday roast is the best Ive had in a very long time, all fresh home cooked food and desserts to die for.

2. The Golden Pheasant

The Sunday roast is the best Ive had in a very long time, all fresh home cooked food and desserts to die for.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
We have been to the Paul Pry for Sunday lunch for the past 5 weeks and on every occasion it has been excellent. The chef certainly knows how to cook a cracking roast!

3. Paul Pry Table Table

We have been to the Paul Pry for Sunday lunch for the past 5 weeks and on every occasion it has been excellent. The chef certainly knows how to cook a cracking roast!
Google
other
Buy a Photo
We went here for a family birthday Sunday lunch, the roast dinners were delicious with plenty of vegetables and lovely gravy.

4. The Bell Inn, Stilton

We went here for a family birthday Sunday lunch, the roast dinners were delicious with plenty of vegetables and lovely gravy.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3