9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Peterborough according to TripAdvisor
If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Peterborough has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.
These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in Peterborough according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Red Lion, King Street
Went for a Sunday lunch with the family. I can describe the whole experience we had with one word - Superb!
2. The Golden Pheasant
The Sunday roast is the best Ive had in a very long time, all fresh home cooked food and desserts to die for.
3. Paul Pry Table Table
We have been to the Paul Pry for Sunday lunch for the past 5 weeks and on every occasion it has been excellent. The chef certainly knows how to cook a cracking roast!
4. The Bell Inn, Stilton
We went here for a family birthday Sunday lunch, the roast dinners were delicious with plenty of vegetables and lovely gravy.
