£280,000 refurbishment to turn Werrington pub into ‘family friendly, community local’

Building work is well under way on a major £280,000 refurbishment of The Cock Inn in Werrington,

The investment - by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and local pub operators Johnny Parr and his partner Sabrina Iredale, and new partners Damo Wallace and Katy Glindon - will see the pub transformed into a family friendly, community local offering food for the first time in years.

How the refurbished Cock Inn should look.

Barista style coffee and snacks will be served from 10am, tapas style sharing platters and light bites will be available in the day and in the evening there will be a full menu of fresh home-cooked pub classics.

Eight new jobs will be created when the pub reopens mid to late August after a sympathetic overhaul and redecoration of the listed building, upgrading its facilities while maintaining its character.

The layout will include a bar and dining room in which stonework will be exposed and original features, like the beams and working fireplaces renovated. Two previously boarded-up windows are also being opened up to make the dining room lighter, and a disused fireplace reinstated to create a warm and welcoming ambience.

The interior is being redecorated to create a traditional relaxed club feel with button back arm chairs and sofas in the lounge as well as a feature wall, panelling, settles and benches.

Outside, the pub is being completely redecorated with a white render, and grey window frames. A new porch is also being added at the rear of the pub providing a link to the pub’s large beer garden and carpark.

Later in the year, the new pub operators plan to install play equipment in the garden. In the meantime, games such as giant jenga will be available for families to play.

The Cock Inn is Johnny and Sabrina’s fifth pub with Star Pubs & Bars. Their other local sites are the popular Square in Market Deeping, Mason’s Arms in Bourne, Black Swan in Spalding and Manor House in Wortham.

Damo and Katy have both worked for Johnny and Sabrina at their other pubs.

Johnny said: “We’d been interested in The Cock Inn for a number of years as we knew with the right investment it had great potential. When we heard Star Pubs & Bars was planning a major refurbishment we knew the time was right to take it on.

“Our plan is to create a welcoming local community pub as well as the best family friendly food pub in the area. Werrington residents have been travelling to our other pubs, so they know us and are delighted when they hear we’re taking on their local.”

Paul Linton, regional operations director for Star Pub & Bars said: “The Cock Inn, like other pubs, needs ongoing investment to ensure it continues to be relevant to the local community it serves. Peterborough has changed enormously in recent years and the area is crying out for a pub of this kind - a good quality family friendly pub serving great food and drinks.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Johnny and so are delighted that he and his partners have taken on The Cock Inn as they know the area well and are well regarded locally.”