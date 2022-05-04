Graham McMillan's Maisie at the Brewery Tap.
Graham McMillan's Maisie at the Brewery Tap.

Which Peterborough pubs allow dogs? 12 pet-friendly venues to visit on weekend walks

Readers in their droves have told us where they have been taking their four-legged friends out for a leisurely bite to eat

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:57 pm

Peterborough Telegraph readers have nominated their favourite places in the city which they have enjoyed in the company of their dogs.

In the next 12 photographs we showcase more recommended venues across Peterborough - which readers have told us they’ve taken their dogs to.

For more recommendations or to join in the conversation and nominate other pet-welcoming venues, head over to our Facebook page.

Here is part two of our two-part guide to the best dog-friendly venues in the city centre in 12 pictures – perfect for stopping off at for a weekend dog walk and spot of lunch:

1. Ramblewood Inn

The Village, Orton Longueville.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. The Dragonfly

Herlington, Orton Malborne.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Apple Cart

Bellona Drive, Cardea.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. The Coffee Hive

Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPeterborough TelegraphFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3