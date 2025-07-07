Westminster Life: Supporting Peterborough’s Families – From Hubs to Health

Cllr Katy Cole, Children and Families Minister Janet Darby and Andrew Pakes MP alongside staff at the Welland Family Hub

Helping to give families the best start in life was a theme in Westminster and Peterborough this week, writes Andrew Pakes MP.

It was a pleasure to start the week welcoming Children’s Minister, Janet Derby MP, to the First Steps Family Hub in Welland, where we met families and saw first-hand the vital role these hubs play. I’m incredibly proud of the work these centres do. They’re a testament to what’s possible when the council, NHS, and local community groups come together.

Family hubs are at the heart of our city’s support for families. They are much more than buildings; they’re a lifeline, offering everything from advice for new parents and mental health support, to speech and language guidance, breastfeeding help, and early years development advice. Backed by £1.5 million in government funding, new hubs are opening in venues like the Gladstone Community Centre, we’re making sure families across Peterborough and our villages always have somewhere to turn, so no one faces the challenges of parenthood alone.

I want to pay tribute to Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, and everyone else working to keep children’s wellbeing high on our agenda.

The Minister’s visit was highlighting the government’s commitment to deliver up to 1,000 Best Start Family Hubs nationwide by 2028. These new hubs build on the legacy of the much-valued SureStart centres, another service that was taken from people by the previous Conservative government’s failures.

But supporting families is about more than providing help, it’s about opening doors to opportunity. That’s why education remains at the core of our ambition. I know nothing matters more than giving every child the best possible start. I’m proud that the government’s expansion of Free School Meals will help up to 16,000 children locally, putting nearly £500 back into parents’ pockets each year. With breakfast club pilots underway and a real-terms increase in school budgets, we’re tackling child poverty and investing in the next generation.

Beyond the classroom, our new 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS is about bringing care closer to home, making it easier to see your GP, get a dental appointment, or access mental health support. Too many families have faced long waits and uncertainty. That’s why we’re rolling out Neighbourhood Health Centres, open evenings and weekends, so care fits around your life. We’re investing in new technology, cutting red tape, and bringing back the family doctor, so relationships are built on trust and continuity. For Peterborough, this means more urgent dental appointments, better GP access, and a new Community Diagnostic Centre in the heart of our city.

Everything I do as your MP is rooted in our community’s needs. Whether it’s campaigning for more family hubs, fighting for better NHS services, or ensuring Peterborough benefits from new investment and jobs, my focus is always on supporting local families. If you have thoughts on how we can do more, please get in touch, I want to hear from you.