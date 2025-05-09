Westminster Life: Rebuilding people's trust in policing

One of the things I hear most on the doorstep is the growing frustration that policing just doesn’t feel as visible or responsive as it used to, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

​Whether it’s nuisance driving, vandalism or antisocial behaviour, there’s a strong sense that communities like ours simply aren’t getting the policing they need - or deserve.

We all want to feel safe where we live. That means seeing officers out and about in our neighbourhoods - not just responding to emergencies, but building relationships and preventing crime before it happens. This was a key pledge we made during the election campaign.

That’s why I raised this in Parliament at Prime Minister’s Questions last week. I asked the Prime Minister what’s being done to tackle antisocial behaviour, strengthen neighbourhood policing, and deliver real improvements in our region.

Sam Carling MP (North West Cambridgeshire, Labour) at Prime Minister's Questions

He pointed to Labour’s Plan for Change, which includes 13,000 extra neighbourhood officers, PCSOs and special constables - plus a named, contactable officer in every community.

For too long, towns and villages across North West Cambridgeshire have felt left behind. I’ll keep pressing ministers to make sure we get our fair share of the investment and support needed to turn things around.

To be clear, this isn’t a reflection on our local officers - they show real professionalism in incredibly tough circumstances. But after years of cuts and underfunding under the Conservatives, it’s understandably harder for them to be as visible and proactive as residents rightly expect.

That needs to change.

Neighbourhood policing should not be a luxury - it’s essential. When officers know the local area, build relationships with residents and develop trust - they begin to understand the root causes of issues and prevent problems from escalating.

It’s encouraging that overall crime in Peterborough fell last year - including a 24% drop in burglary and a 7% drop in violent offences. That shows what’s possible when police, communities and government work together. But serious challenges remain, including worrying rises in sexual offences and weapons possession. Labour is determined to tackle these challenges head-on, including through our mission to halve violence against women and girls.

Feeling safe isn’t just about crime statistics, however. It’s about whether people feel safe walking home at night, whether young people feel secure in our town centres, and whether residents feel listened to when they raise concerns.

As your MP, I’ll keep standing up for our area - making sure our voice is heard in Westminster and that national promises lead to real, local action.

If you’ve got thoughts or experiences about crime or policing you’d like to share, please do get in touch at [email protected]. My team and I are always here to help.