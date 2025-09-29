Westminster Life: Pride in Place for Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland

It was a privilege this week to get a call from the Minister to say Peterborough was getting £40 million for community investment as part of Labour’s Pride in Place programme, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

The Pride in Place scheme is about putting long-term investment into overlooked communities. For our side of the city, that means £20 million for Paston, Gunthorpe and the Welland.

That means, £2 million a year, every year for a decade, will be invested directly into these neighbourhoods. Unlike funding that vanishes into the city centre or gets spread thinly across the area, this is targeted investment for the places that have often felt the brunt of cuts and been last in line for help.

This isn’t just about politics. It’s a win for everyone in these areas, and I’d like to thank the residents, community groups and councillors who have worked with me to secure this.

Andrew Speaking in Parliament

This funding is a tonic after a decade of austerity under the Tories. It won’t solve every challenge, but it will help us turn the corner on underinvestment.

The other difference is that this funding will be delivered in partnership with the community. There’ll be a Neighbourhood Board at the heart of it, bringing together residents, charities, youth organisations, businesses and community groups.

With this level of investment, the opportunity is as big as our ambition. The funding could provide better facilities for young people, new support for local groups, or upgrades to parks and green spaces. The choice depends on local people stepping up and getting involved, not just to fix what’s gone wrong, but to create fresh opportunities and pride for the next generation. After years of austerity, this is our chance to turn the page and show just what our communities can achieve if given the tools and trust to lead.

And, alongside Pride in Place, there is more investment, with £10 million coming to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire through Labour’s Youth Guarantee. The Youth Guarantee offers targeted support to help young people into education, training, or apprenticeships. The Youth Guarantee pilot was launched in our city earlier this year after campaigning to make sure Peterborough was amongst the first chosen for help. As the scheme is extended, the funding for our area will focus on new pathways into college, training and work, giving the next generation hope, ambition, and a real fair shot.

Labour is also supporting families with free breakfast clubs starting April, next year, with over 2,000 schools set to start the program programme. This will save families upwards of £450 a year and make sure that no child goes to school hungry.

Investment is coming to Peterborough, and I want to make sure it counts. The Pride in Place programme offers us a unique opportunity to really show our potential. And, as your MP, my promise is simple. Every penny will be open to scrutiny, every decision transparent, and every project shaped by what local people want, not just what looks good on paper. Together, having fought for these resources, it’s time to work side by side and turn Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland into the neighbourhoods we deserve. Let’s make this opportunity count for everyone here.