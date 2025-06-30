Westminster Life: Cracking Down on Rural Crime

Sam Carling MP on shift with the Rural Crime Action Team

North West Cambridgeshire is a mixed area – covering both growing urban areas and rural villages.

That brings real strengths, but it also means policing needs to reflect the different challenges people face in different places. I often hear from residents in our rural communities who feel their concerns about crime and safety aren’t always taken seriously. That needs to change.

Last week, I spent some time with the Rural Crime Action Team from Cambridgeshire Police, seeing firsthand the work they’re doing to tackle issues that can have a real and lasting impact on our communities.

From theft and fly-tipping to antisocial behaviour and wildlife offences, rural crime doesn’t always make the headlines – but for the people and communities affected, it’s anything but minor. It can damage livelihoods, erode trust, and leave many feeling isolated or ignored.

In just a few hours, we covered a lot of ground. The team visited most of the constituency’s villages, proactively carrying out stops and checks on several vehicles towing diggers and horseboxes on the way – quick actions which can identify stolen property and deter crime through having a proactive presence. That focus really stuck with me – it’s a clear example of how visible, local policing can help to disrupt organised theft and keep our region safe.

The Rural Crime Action Team is a small but determined unit, working closely with landowners, local officers and partners to respond to the concerns of countryside communities. From recovering stolen farm equipment to bringing forward prosecutions for wildlife offences, their work is vital – and I’m grateful to the officers I joined for being so generous with their time. Farmers I’ve met have spoken highly of their work, and it isn’t hard to see why they’re so valued by our rural communities.

We spoke about ongoing concerns around illegal hunting and hare coursing. These remain real worries in some parts of the region. Just last week, it was confirmed that two men connected to the Fitzwilliam Hunt have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs – a case that will now go through the courts. I’ve long supported the fox hunting ban, and I back the Government’s commitment to closing loopholes like trail hunting. But legislation only works if it’s properly enforced.

That’s why I’ve welcomed the development of a new national Rural and Wildlife Crime Strategy, and why I support proper funding for specialist teams like the National Rural Crime Unit. These teams support forces across the country, share intelligence, and help disrupt criminal networks operating in rural areas.

That’s also why I’ve been advocating for stronger support for local policing. The Government’s new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which will put 13,000 more neighbourhood officers and PCSOs into communities across the country, is a step in the right direction – and I’m pushing to make sure our area gets its fair share.

I’ll keep working with local residents, police and community leaders to make sure rural priorities are heard – and that rural crime never goes ignored.

If you’ve experienced rural crime and have thoughts about how policing in our area could improve, please do get in touch at [email protected]