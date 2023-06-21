Werrington Carnival - 20 great photos from 20 years ago
As Werrington gets ready for Saturday’s Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade, here’s a blast from the past – the parade back in June 2003.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
To help you get in the mood, here are 20 photos from 20 years ago – see who you recognise.
There are bound to be quite a few back again at the weekend with their own little ones following in family footsteps.
Here’s a preview of this year’s Carnival.
