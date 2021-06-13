Were you at this Olly Murs concert on Peterborough Embankment in 2013?
Were you or someone you know at the Olly Murs concert on the Embankment in 2013?
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 5:00 am
The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its lookback at concerts held on the Embankment.
In 2013, X-Factor runner-up, now turned TV presenter, Olly Murs entertained crowds in the city.
Supported by Stooshe, Diana Vickers and Tich, Olly performed some of his biggest hits and covers, including: Army Of Two, Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin’ and Heart Skips A Beat.
See if you can see anyone you recognise.
