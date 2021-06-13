Were you at this Olly Murs concert on Peterborough Embankment in 2013?

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its lookback at concerts held on the Embankment.

In 2013, X-Factor runner-up, now turned TV presenter, Olly Murs entertained crowds in the city.

Supported by Stooshe, Diana Vickers and Tich, Olly performed some of his biggest hits and covers, including: Army Of Two, Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin’ and Heart Skips A Beat.

See if you can see anyone you recognise.

1. Olly Murs at Peterborough Embankment 03/06/21. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Olly Murs at Peterborough Embankment 03/06/21. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Olly Murs at Peterborough Embankment 03/06/21. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Olly Murs at Peterborough Embankment 03/06/21. Photo: Midlands Buy photo