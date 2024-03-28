Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police recovered drugs and weapons, and made one arrest as they raided flats in Peterborough city centre.

Officers raided properties in Lincoln Road and St Mary's Court yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire Police have now released footage of the raids.

A police spokesperson said: “Early morning wake-up calls at two flats in the city centre as our Neighbourhood Support Team lead two drugs warrants.

“Only a small amount of class B and C drugs were found (cannabis and NOS), however prohibited weapons were found at both properties.

“The “homemade” weapon was particularly concerning, so we’re pleased this is now in our possession and can’t fall into the wrong hands!