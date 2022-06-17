T. rex The Killer Question, a Natural History Museum London touring exhibition, will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral in the summer

More volunteers are needed to help out at a major dinosaur exhibition being held at Peterborough Cathedral this summer.

The Natural History’s T.Rex: The Killer Question exhibition will be visiting the cathedral from July 18 until September 3, and volunteers to fill a range of roles are needed.

Those who sign up might be welcoming and giving information to visitors, selling and checking tickets or helping to sell dinosaur merchandise. Those working as exhibition assistants will be literally ‘walking with dinosaurs’ as they circulate within the exhibition, making sure it is all clean and tidy, and assisting visitors with queries.

Anyone interested in signing up is invited to a recruitment meeting from noon until 1.30pm on Sunday (June 19) at the Cathedral to find out more.

Charlotte Amato-Gauci, Volunteer Coordinator at the Cathedral, said: “We are delighted that already thirty people have volunteered, from 6th formers and young people looking for work experience, to dinosaur enthusiasts, volunteers whose usual workplaces are quiet in the summer and some who are newly retired. There are still plenty of opportunities as the exhibition runs over a six-week period and there are both evening and daytime shifts to cover.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills and support your community - you also get to spend time in an awe-inspiring building. Without volunteers, we simply could not manage at the Cathedral and we value their time greatly. If you can’t make it on June 19, you can get in touch with me direct to find out more.”

Graham Williams, who first started volunteering at the Cathedral for the Tim Peake’s Spacecraft exhibition in 2018, said: “I really enjoy volunteering for the Cathedral. The staff are always so friendly and make you feel comfortable and appreciated. This really helps you to help others. Talking with and helping all the visitors to the Cathedral is a two-way street. They go away having had a wonderful day and you go away knowing that you helped to make that happen. It’s a very rewarding experience.”

Information about volunteering is on the Cathedral website at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/dino-volunteer.aspx, and Charlotte can be contacted via [email protected] or on 01733 355315.