A group of volunteers have restored gardens at Stamford railway station - after their gardening efforts were disrupted by construction work last year.

The Stamford Station Adoption Group is a team of volunteers whose gardening efforts have helped to improve the station’s surroundings.

Although their gardening work was interrupted last year when construction company AmcoGiffen used the station’s car park as a compound while it carried out tunnel improvement works on behalf of Network Rail.

Volunteers were tasked with creating a new wooden sleeper garden and removed weeds and rubbish at the station.

Aware of the disruption caused, AmcoGiffen and Network Rail promised that they would come back in spring to help the volunteers begin the work of restoring the area.

The work is now complete and includes two new wooden planters, a compost bin and the installation of a wooden sleeper barrier around the garden to protect it from any vehicles.

A team from AmcoGiffen and representatives from Network Rail and East Midlands Railway also cleared weeds and rubbish and spruced up the current gardens by planting bulbs and flowers.

‘Amazing new garden area’

Ronan McGee, senior site agent at AmcoGiffen, said: “After carrying out lengthy tunnel strengthening work last year and using the area for our site compound, we promised to return in spring to make good.

“Working with the local adopters, EMR and Network Rail, we didn’t just return the site to its original state, we did more than that.

“Together, we created an amazing new garden area for the community to enjoy. We’re glad that we could show our appreciation to the local adopters and lineside neighbours in this way and we hope that everyone enjoys the new garden area for a long time.”

Wildlife encouraged through bat boxes

Mr McGee presented a gift voucher for £200 to the adopters - who will use the funding to buy shrubs to create a garden to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June this year.

Other plans for the area include a bug house and the installation of bird and bat boxes in the trees behind the garden to encourage wildlife.

Stamford station adopter, Rachel Roffe, said: “Everyone's hard work has really transformed the station car park. What was a wasteland has become a pleasing environment for wildlife and people.