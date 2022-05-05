The Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, has made some interesting finds on our roads this week.
Officers pulled over an illegal supercar and a tax driver who was caught on his phone but claimed he could use it while in his cab because he was a ‘professional driver’.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by those police officers in the region – some might raise some eyebrows.
1. Stolen vehicle - driver escapes on foot
This vehicle with cloned plates - which was stolen in a burglary - was clocked by officers before it immediately drove off. It crashed within seconds - but the driver escaped on foot.
Photo: BCH
2. 'Professional driver' caught on phone
When officers saw this Peterborough taxi driver on his phone he used the excuse that he was a 'professional driver'. The driver was issued with a ticket - as well as six points and a £200 fine.
Photo: BCH
3. Vehicle stopped using stinger
Intel alerted officers to the whereabouts of this vehicle with cloned plates. Officers were able to intercept and stop the vehicle by deploying a stinger. The driver had no licence or insurance. Driver detained and the vehicle and plates seized.
Photo: BCH
4. Overturned vehicle
Officers thanked drivers for their patience as they worked to clear this closed road due to an overturned goods vehicle this week.
Photo: BCH