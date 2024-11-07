Two men jailed after launching 'vicious attack' on man in Cambridgeshire town

Victim received treatment for a fractured eye socket and a broken leg

Two housemates who launched a “vicious” attack on a man in Wisbech have been jailed. Levi Gray, 28, and Benjamin Hammond, 29, attacked the man in the early hours of 29 October 2022 in Old Market. The victim, a man in his 30s, was hit and thrown to the ground, where the pair repeatedly punched and kicked him before leaving the area. The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a fractured eye socket and a broken leg. Gray and Hammond, both of Leafere Way, Leverington, Wisbech, were identified from CCTV footage and arrested. They both admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent. This week at Peterborough Crown Court, Gray was jailed for 26 months and Hammond for 21 months. DC James Bennett said: “This was a vicious and cowardly attack which left the victim needing significant hospital treatment. “We will not tolerate violence on our streets and will seek to prosecute those involved in it.”