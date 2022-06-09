Consultants and training provider Flagship Partners has celebrated its fourth anniversary with a move to a new Fengate head office.

Founders Peter Rushmer and Maggie Rushmer began their business operating from a kitchen table in Hampton.

They then moved to small premises in business incubator Peterborough Workspace, in Maxwell Road, before the relocation to the new Fengate facility that is equipped with two specialist training rooms.

The team at Flagship Partners, which has moved to new premises in Fengate, Peterborough.

The company now employs 10 staff and has a long list of clients that include Steele’s of Stamford, Richard Cobley Transport, CS Ellis Rutland an EML Electrical.

Mr Rushmer said: "Our goal is to ensure our clients are operating safer, greener, and greater businesses.

"To achieve this, we needed more space than we had and begun a process to find our new home.”

He said that having struggled to find the right space, the couple at one point had even considered moving away from Peterborough.

Mrs Rushmer said: “Staying somewhere in the city was always our plan but it wasn’t easy.

"Then one of our clients, the family run Rose Group, proposed to design our ideal space within their own site at Low Cross House on Padholme Road.

"Now we have the perfect base here in Fengate where we can grow the business further still and focus on delivering the quality services for which we are known.”