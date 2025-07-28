Town Hall View: Council explores new options for unitary authorities in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

At last week’s Full Council meeting councillors received an update on plans for Local Government Reorganisation across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

It’s a subject that always attracts a lot of debate amongst councillors, as it does in council chambers across the country I imagine, with every member wanting to ensure that the future arrangements are in the best interests of the area and the residents they are elected to represent.

In June, three options were put forward for a new system of unitary councils across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, by all seven councils operating across the county.

Each option involves just two future councils for the whole county, created by merging the existing council areas on their current boundaries. These are now being worked up into detailed proposals for submitting to government in November.

After listening to both of our MPs and the concerns and interests of local residents, a fourth option is being developed, which is what you might call a ‘greater Peterborough’ footprint, with our current boundary extending into Huntingdonshire including areas such as Yaxley and Sawtry.

Our concern with the other three options is that including Peterborough as part of a much larger council, with just two councils covering the entire combined authority area, would make it harder for local areas to focus on their own needs and priorities.

As the optimum number from government has come down from half a million, it is now an option worth exploring again so we are investigating the potential for three councils across Cambridgeshire: one based on Greater Cambridge, one based on Greater Peterborough, and one focussing on rural Mid Cambridgeshire.

As we work up these proposals, we will be considering the feedback received in the recent engagement exercise. Thank you to everyone who took part and shared their views so that we can better understand the connections people have to different areas, including where they work, socialise or receive healthcare, and their priorities for the new unitary councils.

We will be able to share the results of the engagement exercise in the coming weeks when developing detailed proposals for submitting to Government in November. Government will then consult on a preferred option in the new year.

Change is coming, and we have a fantastic opportunity to secure Peterborough’s future prosperity whilst continuing to provide high quality public services and maintaining a strong connection with the residents that we serve. I also wish to maintain our administration’s strong track record of being truly consultative with and for the people we serve.

Summer is always a great time in our city with so many events happening, particularly for children enjoying the school holidays.

One of the highlights will no doubt be the Shaun the Sheep exhibition which opened at Peterborough Cathedral this week. Twelve larger-than-life Shaun the Sheep sculptures, each one brought to life by a different artist, are nestled in and around the stunning surroundings of our beautiful Cathedral. There are some special events planned too, including farmyard sports and a vegetable orchestra.

Over at Flag Fen there’s lots happening too, including Wildlife Wednesdays’ and ‘Roman Thursdays’. And, for just £25 the whole family can have access all summer. At the Museum, the fantastic Dr Who exhibition continues, with special spin off events including how to draw a Dalek and Doctor Who themed printing workshops.

I’m delighted that Central Park paddling pool and Bretton Water Park are open to welcome children for a fun day out – if we have the weather. Keep your fingers crossed and please keep an eye on our social media pages for more information about all of these attractions and more.