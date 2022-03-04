Three bedroom end-terrace house for sale in Johnson Walk, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Three bedroom end-terrace house for sale in Johnson Walk, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Three bedroom house available for offers over £150,000 is most popular property on Zoopla in Peterborough

This end-terraced house is situated in a prime area of the city and is ideal for a first time buyer or investor.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:27 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:28 am

Located in Johnson Walk, the property is currently the most popular in the city on Zoopla with more than 2,000 views in the past 30 days.

Opening to the ground floor, the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, a lounge room and a fitted kitchen. To the first floor is a landing area with three bedrooms and a shower room with separate WC.It is available for offers over £150,000. Contact Springbok Properties on 0161 506 9575.

