Euan with his cousin Reggie at the memorial golf day

Thousands of pounds was raised for charity by a city golf club in memory of a much loved former member.

Peterborough Milton Golf Club hosted The Martin Herson Memorial Golf Day, with an incredible £7,000 raised through a day of golfing, a silent auction and a raffle.

A total of £7,000 was raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, where Martin received treatment in 2020.

Kellie and Euan Herson present Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with £7000 cheque from memorial golf day.

Martin’s wife Kellie and son Euan recently presented the cheque to the hospice on the club’s behalf.

Martin had been a devoted member of the club since the age of 14. Due to the lockdown measures in place at the time of his funeral, many of his friends and family were unable to attend to say their goodbyes. The memorial day finally provided them with the opportunity to celebrate Martin’s life and share memories.

During the golf day participants also played ‘Nearest The Pin’ at the Par 3s - where whoever gets the ball nearest the hole with their first shot wins a prize. One of the winners was Martin’s son Euan, (18), who as an England player and Milton’s current Junior Club Captain, has already made his mark as a skilled golfer.

Kellie said of The Martin Herson Memorial Golf Day: “I cannot thank people enough for showing their support and coming together to remember our truly amazing Martin. The amount raised on what turned out to be a very memorable day has blown us away and it shows us how loved Martin was at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.”

Russell Laxton, the club’s Chairman and Senior Captain, has chosen to make Sue Ryder his Club Charity of the year.

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice added: “We are so grateful to the members of the Peterborough Milton Golf Club for their incredible day of fundraising to raise such a significant sum for our hospice. What a brilliant way to celebrate Martin’s life, made even more special by his son Euan winning ‘Nearest the Pin’.