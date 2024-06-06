​Then and now: Trudie and Dave break out the fizz again three decades on

1980 - Trudie Talbot with "mystery man" husband Dave .

Forty-four years ago this month street photographer Chris Porsz spotted a young lady sitting in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square, drinking cans of Vimto with a mystery figure, alongside an Afghan dog.

Chris found her again in an amazing coincidence when he was showing Trudie Talbot and her colleagues a 2010 calendar of his photos at the city hospital where she worked as a maternity support worker.

Chris turned to the month of June and Trudie shouted, “That’s me!”.

She said the photo was taken on her 21st birthday, six months after marrying Dave (in the photo with her) who was back from the oil rigs for her celebrations.

2010 - Trudie and husband Dave recreate the photo in Cathedral Square .

Trudie was working as a hairdresser at the time, but left to start a family and now has three daughters and grandchildren.

Trudie said: “My 21st birthday was a really significant moment in my life and it’s amazing that Chris captured it.

“Zeb the dog ran away a year after the picture was taken and we borrowed my daughter’s dog Kiki for the reunion in 2010.