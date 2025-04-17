Then and now: New Road and Northminster in Peterborough

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Seems like yesterday but over four decades ago I witnessed the Ford Escort pulling out of Northminister into New Road and knocking the man off his bike.

​Fortunately no injuries but my image shows the upset cyclist telling the driver exactly what he thought of his careless driving!

Some things never change.

Last week I revisited the scene to record the big changes since Peterborough Motors closed its doors.

The Peterborough Motors site more than 40 years agoThe Peterborough Motors site more than 40 years ago
The Peterborough Motors site more than 40 years ago

I am sure many readers will recall when they purchased and had their Ford serviced there.

It went on to become a club and bar, most notably Halo and The Bar, a restaurant, a gym and I wonder what next?

