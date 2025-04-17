Then and now: New Road and Northminster in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seems like yesterday but over four decades ago I witnessed the Ford Escort pulling out of Northminister into New Road and knocking the man off his bike.

​Fortunately no injuries but my image shows the upset cyclist telling the driver exactly what he thought of his careless driving!

Some things never change.

Last week I revisited the scene to record the big changes since Peterborough Motors closed its doors.

The Peterborough Motors site more than 40 years ago

I am sure many readers will recall when they purchased and had their Ford serviced there.

It went on to become a club and bar, most notably Halo and The Bar, a restaurant, a gym and I wonder what next?

