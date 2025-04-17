Then and now: New Road and Northminster in Peterborough
Seems like yesterday but over four decades ago I witnessed the Ford Escort pulling out of Northminister into New Road and knocking the man off his bike.
Fortunately no injuries but my image shows the upset cyclist telling the driver exactly what he thought of his careless driving!
Some things never change.
Last week I revisited the scene to record the big changes since Peterborough Motors closed its doors.
I am sure many readers will recall when they purchased and had their Ford serviced there.
It went on to become a club and bar, most notably Halo and The Bar, a restaurant, a gym and I wonder what next?
You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.