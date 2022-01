Today’s delve into the archives dates back to June 2008 when what had previously been the very popular Cafe en Seine (featured last week) began a new chapter with the opening night of Baccara.

Don’t forget, if you spot someone make sure you let them know.

And find all of our previous nightclub nostalgia galleries, featuring all of your favourite places from the 1990s on, at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. Baccara - 2008 2008 -the launch night of Baccara, new bar on Broadway Photo Sales

2. Baccara - 2008 2008 -the launch night of Baccara, new bar on Broadway Photo Sales

3. Baccara - 2008 2008 -the launch night of Baccara, new bar on Broadway Photo Sales

4. Baccara - 2008 2008 -the launch night of Baccara, new bar on Broadway Photo Sales