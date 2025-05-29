The changing views from Peterborough's Town Bridge

​The Mitchell Construction offices along the river bank. •You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

Last week I shared a photo of the wonderful architectural frieze on the Town Bridge side of the Mitchell Engineering offices – and now are some views from the other side, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Taken in the early noughties you can see rising flood water breaching the sand bagged doors while staff are at work in the upper floors.

Perhaps you were one of those staff so it would great to hear your memories of that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012 I stood on the bridge to capture the demolition of not just the offices, but the old B&Q and Matalan stores, which moved to Maskew Avenue.

The offices being flatten in 2012

The clearance of all those buildings was to make way for redevelopment of the area which started some years later.

It is now home to the still unopened Hilton hotel, the city council Sand Martin House offices and flats on what is knows an Fletton Quays.

Note the normal level of the Nene below the tow path.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.