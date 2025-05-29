The changing views from Peterborough's Town Bridge
Taken in the early noughties you can see rising flood water breaching the sand bagged doors while staff are at work in the upper floors.
Perhaps you were one of those staff so it would great to hear your memories of that time.
In 2012 I stood on the bridge to capture the demolition of not just the offices, but the old B&Q and Matalan stores, which moved to Maskew Avenue.
The clearance of all those buildings was to make way for redevelopment of the area which started some years later.
It is now home to the still unopened Hilton hotel, the city council Sand Martin House offices and flats on what is knows an Fletton Quays.
Note the normal level of the Nene below the tow path.
