The 1980s... when O'Neill's was the ABC

The 1985 photo outside the ABC cinema in Broadway

​In 1985 I snapped this picture of Peterborough’s ABC cinema, formerly the Embassy theatre, in Broadway, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Perhaps you were one of those fans queuing or you went to see Rambo 2 staring Sylvester Stallone, Pale Rider with Clint Eastwood or Mel Gibson in Mad Max?

Or maybe you watched all three?

My mother Krystryna, who served in the box office, probably sold you a ticket and she told me how she met all the stars, including the Beatles in the early sixties. The ABC closed in the late eighties and now, where the cinema queue was, we have a step free O’Neill’s Irish bar.

The same spot photographed recently

At the rear note the new flats which have replaced the old market and multi-storey car park.

