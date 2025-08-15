Tesco store in Peterborough gifts 'pamper parcels' to show gratitude to staff at Sue Ryder Hospice

"Looking after those who look after us” – this was the sentiment behind a donation made to staff at Sue Ryder Hospice in Peterborough this week.

The gifts of pamper bags was the idea of Sharon Toms, Tesco Community Champion at the supermarket’s Hampton store.

“We were more than happy to supply pamper bags for the staff to enjoy – their compassion, devotion and empathy show no bounds,” said Sharron.

“I am hoping these provide a little respite, a little self indulgence, and a little 'thank you' to the staff for all they do.”

Tesco Extra Hampton's Community Champion Sharron Toms (seventh from the left) visits Sue Ryder to hand over the pamper parcels.

The bags contained a selection of face masks and foot masks, along with a ‘gratitude’ card.

Sharron said she was inspired to create the gestures after a visit to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Longthorpe. The hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in the city, providing care and support for those living with life-limiting conditions, along with supporting their families.

“As every member of staff is important, they're a team and a very important one, I wanted to let them know that we here at Tesco Extra Hampton appreciate them,” Sharron added.

Commenting on the gifts, Martin Russell, Head of Operations at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco’s Community Champion Sharron for the generous donation of 70 pamper packs for our Hospice team. This thoughtful gesture means so much to our team, whose compassionate care and dedication are at the heart of everything we do.

"It’s wonderful to see their hard work recognised and supported by our wider community.”