An enterprising teenager from Sawtry is enjoying the sweet taste of success after setting up her own online confectionary business.

Fourteen-year-old Caitlin Russell was inspired by her GCSE business studies lessons to set up The Candy King – Retro Sweet Hampers, an online pick ‘n’ mix sweet shop offering a choice of more than 100 sweets and treats.

Demand for her confectionary has soared and prompted Caitlin has launched Sweet Deliveries, which is a free home delivery service for customers in and around Sawtry.

Caitlin

Caitlin’s enterprise, which among its treats includes foam shrimps, sherbet lemons, liquorice allsorts, and jelly beans along with tuck shop favourites, movie night bundles, sweet boxes for special occasions, and drinks and crisps, has also been awarded a five star hygiene rating and is approved by the Food Standards Agency.

She said: “What started as just a school project has grown in a very short space of time into an exciting fast-growing business which is receiving thousands of hits on its website and on social media every month.

“The Sweet Deliveries service is the next step for the business and means our growing army of local customers get their perfect customised mix of sweets delivered to their door free of charge and in person.

“My vision of an online pick ‘n’ mix sweet shop has become a reality and customers love it.”

Caitlin's dad Dan Russell carries out the home deliveries for his 14-year-old enterprising daughter who has set up her own confectionary business.

Caitlin’s sweets and treats are also available in pouches, gift boxes, jars, or even a hamper or by monthly subscription.

In addition, the business has been awarded a five star hygiene rating and has been

Her father, Dan Russell, said: “We are extremely proud of what Caitlin has developed and achieved from her initial concept of an online sweet shop.

“As a family we thought it was a brilliant idea and we have been happy to support her make it a reality.

“Today the business is growing rapidly and we are all involved, and it’s becoming more of a family business with Caitlin in charge.”