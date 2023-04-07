Take a trip down memory lane with 'remarkable' historic Peterborough videos available at libraries

Videos will take Peterborough residents back in time. Pic: Peterborough Images Archive

Residents can travel back in time and view remarkable video footage of Peterborough from decades ago at libraries across Cambridgeshire.

The historic videos from the British Film Institute (BFI) include collections from the BBC and ITV and will allow residents the chance to take a trip down memory lane back to the 1960s. The footage, which has been collected and cared for by archivists, record and reveal an era of rapid social, industrial, political and technological change.

The collection includes video of Mary Whitehouse in her ‘battle bus’ touring Peterborough..

Collections from the new BFI Replay service also present historical events such as the 1984-85 miners’ strike and the AIDS epidemic, as well as classic TV from Coronation Street to The Book Tower, alongside public information films, adverts, interviews with filmmakers and much more.

The footage has been split into three themes to make it easier for people to explore. These are:

Time Machine

The Making of Us

Screen Stories.

A trial of the partnership (which will not cost the county council any money) began at Central Library in Cambridge at the start of the month, with the full roll-out beginning on 30 March.

More information on BFI Replay can be found on its website.

Cllr Tom Sanderson, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee, said: “We all love a bit of nostalgia, so it is brilliant that our libraries will now be able to offer easy access to thousands of videos which document how Britain has changed over the decades.

“This will of particular interest for local history enthusiasts and anyone with a passion for TV history, but also people who just want a trip down TV-viewing memory lane!”