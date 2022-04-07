Six bedroom barn conversion near Peterborough for sale. All photos: Zoopla
Six bedroom barn conversion near Peterborough for sale. All photos: Zoopla

Take a look at this truly impressive barn conversion near Peterborough priced £899,000

Redwood Barn in Thorney is immaculately presented and tastefully combines original features with new design to create an exceptionally stylish and unique family home.

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:04 pm

The property is truly impressive and even more captivating in real life than pictures. Finished to a high specification throughout, featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, sky lights and a double height, open-plan, reception space.

The property is set back behind gated access and has ample off-road parking. Call Strike estage agents on 0113 427 3842. Full details on Zoopla

See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/open-day-book-your-visit-to-this-peterborough-house-available-for-offers-above-ps300000-3635246

1. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Six bedroom barn conversion for sale near Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Six bedroom barn conversion for sale near Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Six bedroom barn conversion for sale near Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Six bedroom barn conversion for sale near Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
PeterboroughZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4