Take a look at how Peterborough has developed over the years with these cracking retro pics

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking images showing the changing face of Peterborough over the last 100 years.
Amongst the images are repair work to the roof at Peterborough Cathedral in 1925 and how Peterborough Market Place and Town Hall looked in the early 20th century.
We have images from the Peterborough agricultural show in1956 and an open day at the Perkins engine factory in 1955.
Keep an eye out for a special visit by Prince Charles and a stuntman making his preparations to fly across the River Nene.
1. Peterborough Market Place in 1912
Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall. Photo: Adam Bream
2. Peterborough Market Place - 1912
This beautiful rare photo shows Church Street onlooking Cowgate. It is a photo from the year 1897 and there is a gate on Cowgate in which I think it was named. To the left, two of these buildings now survive, which are now Ladbrokes and Lakeland. Photo: Adam Bream
3. Peterborough Cathedral - 1925
Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. Photo: Topical Press Agency
4. Foxhound Show - 1927
Mrs Barbara Miller and Col Mosele Leigh at the Foxhound Show at Peterborough in July 1927, . Photo: W. G. Phillips