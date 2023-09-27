News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images):Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images):
Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images):

Take a look at how Peterborough has developed over the years with these cracking retro pics

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking images showing the changing face of Peterborough over the last 100 years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Feb 2023, 07:12 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST

Amongst the images are repair work to the roof at Peterborough Cathedral in 1925 and how Peterborough Market Place and Town Hall looked in the early 20th century.

We have images from the Peterborough agricultural show in1956 and an open day at the Perkins engine factory in 1955.

Keep an eye out for a special visit by Prince Charles and a stuntman making his preparations to fly across the River Nene.

You can view more retro galleries here.

Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall.

1. Peterborough Market Place in 1912

Peterborough Market Place in 1912 with the memorial and the buildings next door to the guildhall. Photo: Adam Bream

Photo Sales
This beautiful rare photo shows Church Street onlooking Cowgate. It is a photo from the year 1897 and there is a gate on Cowgate in which I think it was named. To the left, two of these buildings now survive, which are now Ladbrokes and Lakeland.

2. Peterborough Market Place - 1912

This beautiful rare photo shows Church Street onlooking Cowgate. It is a photo from the year 1897 and there is a gate on Cowgate in which I think it was named. To the left, two of these buildings now survive, which are now Ladbrokes and Lakeland. Photo: Adam Bream

Photo Sales
Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber.

3. Peterborough Cathedral - 1925

Workmen working on the roof of Peterborough Cathedral in 1925, using a vacuum cleaner to try and control the death watch beetles which attack the timber. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Photo Sales
Mrs Barbara Miller and Col Mosele Leigh at the Foxhound Show at Peterborough in July 1927, .

4. Foxhound Show - 1927

Mrs Barbara Miller and Col Mosele Leigh at the Foxhound Show at Peterborough in July 1927, . Photo: W. G. Phillips

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough CathedralTown HallPrince CharlesPerkins