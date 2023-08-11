News you can trust since 1948
Suspended sentence for Peterborough man found with zombie knife at his home

Diara Dixon was spotted on CCTV carrying a knife in Peterborough
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

A man found with a ‘zombie knife’ at his Peterborough home has been given a suspended sentence.

Diara Dixon was on bail for another knife offence when police visited his home in December 2021 and found the weapon.

Today (August 11) he was given a suspended sentence after admitting three offences at Peterborough Crown Court.

Claire Langevad, prosecuting, told the court that Dixon (25) had been caught with a knife in Westgate, Peterborough on August 29 2021.

She said: “The defendant was seen on council CCTV carrying a blade. Police attended, and the defendant dropped the knife on the floor.

"When he was arrested, it was found he had cannabis on him.”

In police interview, Dixon, of Dover Road, Peterborough, gave a prepared statement to officers, saying he was a heavy cannabis smoker, and the drugs were for his personal use.

Ms Langevad told the court officers then attended Dixon’s home on December 10 the same year.

She said: “They attended in relation to a missing person investigation. A search was conducted, and the knife was found.

"He admitted possessing the knife.”

The court heard at the time he was subject to a suspended sentence following an incident at Greggs where he had headbutted one man and punched another. That sentence has since been activated.

Rebecca Thomas, defending, said Dixon had taken measures to deal with mental health matters he had been struggling with, and had also made attempts to find work in the construction industry – however, he had suffered injuries in an attack he suffered earlier in the year, which meant he still needed physio.

Judge Enright said there had been a considerable delay to binging the case, as a result of a barrister strike, the defendant’s ill health and other issues – none of which had been Dixon’s fault.

He was given a four month jail term, suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of a blade in a public place, possession of class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. All the items were ordered to be destroyed.

